The St. Vincent women’s basketball team celebrated Senior Day in style, knocking off Grove City 71-63 in a Saturday matinee at the Robert S. Carey Student Center.
The Bearcats (6-11, 5-8 PAC) overcame a sluggish first quarter by outscoring the Wolverines 22-9 over the second quarter and never looked back, winning their third straight.
Ella Marconi tallied her third consecutive double-double, scoring 19 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Emily Thompson added 12 points and Emily Cavacini 10, while Madison Weber narrowly missed the double-double, finishing with eight points and 12 rebounds.
The Wolverines (13-7, 10-4 PAC) got off to a hot start, jumping out to a 12-4 lead midway through the first quarter. SVC chipped away at the deficit, and a late basket from Marconi and a free throw from Autumn Fennell closed the gap to 22-17 by the end of the frame.
Marconi hit baskets on back-to-back trips to pull to within one to start the second, before a Thompson jumper gave SVC its first lead, 23-22. Thompson followed with a long three-pointer to push the Bearcats up by four, before a Cavacini layup closed out an 11-0 run and gave the Bearcats a 28-22 lead. A Marconi layup to beat the halftime buzzer gave SVC a 40-31 halftime lead.
SVC’s lead grew to 13 when Cavacini’s layup with 7:50 left made it 59-46. The Wolverines were only able to cut the deficit into single digits with an 8-1 run to end the game.
Nina Cano led the Wolverines with 22 points and 10 rebounds, while Allison Podkul scored 14 points and Clara Hannon had 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Prior to the game, SVC seniors Gamble and Taylor Geer, along with team manager Abbey Larkin, were recognized during Senior Day festivities.
The Bears will look to extend their winning streak at 6 p.m. Wednesday when it visits conference rival Westminster College.
