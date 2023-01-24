Three St. Vincent College athletes have earned Presidents’ Athletic Conference weekly honors for their performances during the week of Jan. 16.

Senior Erica Steele (Greensburg, Pa./Greensburg Salem) was selected the PAC Women’s Swimmer of the Week, senior Madison Weber (Grampian, Pa./Curwensville) the PAC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week and freshman Jaden Gales (Pittsburgh, Pa./Bishop Canevin) the PAC Men’s Basketball Rookie of the Week.

