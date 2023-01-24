Three St. Vincent College athletes have earned Presidents’ Athletic Conference weekly honors for their performances during the week of Jan. 16.
Senior Erica Steele (Greensburg, Pa./Greensburg Salem) was selected the PAC Women’s Swimmer of the Week, senior Madison Weber (Grampian, Pa./Curwensville) the PAC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week and freshman Jaden Gales (Pittsburgh, Pa./Bishop Canevin) the PAC Men’s Basketball Rookie of the Week.
In St. Vincent’s win over PAC rival Westminster, Steele had a hand in three victories. Individually, she earned 2.5-second wins in both the 100 freestyle (54.01 seconds) and 200 freestyle (2:01.49), while she swam the anchor leg on SVC’s victorious 200 freestyle relay squad.
Steele also added a second-place finish in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:01.95.
Weber averaged 15 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists as the Bearcats extended their winning streak to nine games with victories over Grove City and Westminster.
In the Grove City triumph, she scored a game-high 22 points, on 9-for-11 shooting, while adding eight rebounds.
Three days later, Weber totaled nine points, nine rebounds and four assists in a road win over Westminster.
Over the two games, Weber shot 57% (12-for-21) from the field and 78% (7-for-9) from the foul line.
Gales averaged 19.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocked shots in two road wins for the Bearcats.
On Wednesday at Grove City, he totaled 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the floor, as well as six boards, two blocks and two steals. In Saturday’s victory at Westminster, Gales posted a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double, while blocking three shots.
Over the two games, he shot 63% from the field (12-for-19) and 82% from the foul line (14-for-17). This marks Gales’ third PAC Rookie of the Week honor this season.
