Three members of the St. Vincent College cross country program have been recognized with weekly honors from the Presidents' Athletic Conference.

Junior Tim Patterson (Butler, Pa./Butler) was selected the PAC Men's Cross Country Runner of the Week, freshman Brady Sundin (Monroeville, Pa./Gateway) the PAC Men's Cross Country Rookie of the Week and Kristen Prince (Prince Frederick, Md./Calvert) the PAC Women's Cross Country Rookie of the Week.

This marks the second consecutive week in which Patterson earned Men's Runner of the Week and Prince Rookie of the Week.

Patterson earned his second victory in as many events, as he placed first at the St. Vincent Invitational on Friday evening with an 8-kilometer time of 26:33 to win by a 17-second margin to top the 128-runner field, while Sundin was the top freshman finisher at the SVC event, taking 13th in a time of 27:33.87. Their performance helped the Bearcats win the team championship by a 50-point margin.

In the women's race at the SVC Invitational, Prince finished fifth overall in a field of 108, and first among freshmen, with a 6-kilometer time of 24:18. She led the Bearcats to a runner-up finish in the 12-team event with 83 points.

The Bearcat men and women will be back in action on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Lock Haven University Invitational.