The St. Vincent College men’s and women’s track and field programs have been honored for their academic achievements by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association for the 2021-22 academic year.
Under head coach Kevin Wanichko, both the Bearcat men’s and women’s track and field teams were named USTFCCCA All-Academic Teams, while rising senior Joey Bujdos (Indiana, Pa./Indiana Area) was named a USTFCCCA All-Academic Athlete.
The Bearcat women’s team finished the 2021-22 year with the highest team grade point average in NCAA Division III with a mark of 3.869. This marks the second time in four seasons in which the SVC women finished as the top academic team in the nation.
The SVC men posted a team GPA of 3.259, while Bujdos, an engineering major, earned All-Academic Athlete honors after bursting onto the scene as one of the top 800-meter runners in the nation. The Presidents’ Athletic Conference 800-meter outdoor champion, Bujdos’ top time of 1:52.17 in the event this season was the fastest recorded by a PAC runner, fourth fastest among NCAA Division III Mid-Atlantic Region runners and the 37th-best mark in the nation.
USTFCCCA All-Academic Team honors recognize teams with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.1 on a 4.0 scale.
USTFCCCA All-Academic Athlete laurels recognize student-athletes who achieved a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.30 (on a 4.0 scale) and rank among the top 50 individuals nationally in any event or as members of one of the top 35 relay teams nationally.
The USTFCCCA accolades are the latest in a string of academic honors for the SVC men’s and women’s track teams this summer. In May, Bujdos and the recently graduated Sydney Green (Greensburg, Pa./Greater Latrobe HS) were named to the College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District teams, before Green went on to be named the first CoSIDA Academic All-American in Bearcat track and field history.
Additionally, seven members of the Bearcat women’s team and 11 members of the men’s team were named to the PAC Spring Academic Honor Roll, which recognizes student-athletes with a GPA of 3.50 or higher during their season of competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.