The St. Vincent College women’s basketball team will be hosting its inaugural SVC Women’s Basketball Classic on Thursday and Friday in the Carey Center.
The event features four teams, including Brockport, Gettysburg, Hartwick and host SVC. Gettysburg, Hartwick and St. Vincent were all part of last season’s NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball Tournament.
Last year, SVC won the Presidents’ Athletic Conference, but were eliminated in the first round of the NCAA playoffs to eventual champion Thomas More (Ky.).
Gettysburg was ranked in the D3hoops.com top 25 for most of last season before falling in the first round of the NCAA tournament to Christopher Newport.
Hartwick won the Empire 8 conference in 2019 and fell to Emmanuel in the NCAA first round.
Brockport finished last season 11-16 and fell in the semifinals of the State University of New York Athletic Conference.
All four teams enter the classic with leading scorers in double-digits with St. Vincent’s Jenna Lafko leading the way, averaging 17.3 points per game. Hartwick enters the two days with four players averaging double-digits in points.
Thursday’s opening game is at 5 p.m. with Hartwick taking on Gettysburg. SVC will face Brockport will follow at 7 p.m.
Friday’s schedule has Brockport and Hartwick at 4 p.m., and St. Vincent and Gettysburg at 6 p.m.
