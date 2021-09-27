The St. Vincent College football team earned its first Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) victory in a big way, defeating host Thiel 41-7 on Saturday night at Alumni Stadium.
St, Vincent (1-1, 2-1) more than doubled Thiel (0-3, 0-4) in total offense, gaining 422 yards to the Tomcats’ 191, while five different Bearcats scored touchdowns.
Brady Walker led the Bearcat offense, connecting on 15 of 22 attempts for 275 yards and three touchdowns. A pair of St. Vincent receivers recorded 100-yard days, as Molayo Irefin made six catches for 108 yards and former Mount Pleasant Area standout Keith Kalp had four grabs for 117. Both players also caught touchdowns. Irefin also gained 27 yards on the ground and ran for a touchdown, while rookie Billy Beck scored two times for SVC, improving his total to four touchdowns in three games.
Defensively, Joanes Polynice recorded a team-high 12 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss. Cam Norris also made 1.5 stops behind the line of scrimmage, sharing a sack with Andrew Deaton, while Nathan Sullivan recorded a pair of tackles for loss. Defensive backs Evan Brozenich and Marvelle Cromerdie each tallied the first interceptions of their careers.
St. Vincent wasted little time taking a lead. Walker and Irefin hooked up on the team’s fourth play of the night for a 25-yard touchdown to make it 7-0 just four minutes into the game.
The Bearcats added to their lead on the next possession. Walker completed a 12-yard pass to tight end Kyle Silk, a former Ligonier Valley standout. Silk’s first career touchdown made it 14-0 with 6:30 left in the opening quarter.
Later, SVC’s Ahmad Shaw returned Thiel’s fourth punt of the half deep into Thiel territory, setting up first-and-goal from the 5-yard line. On the next play, Beck rumbled in from five yards out to give SVC the 21-0 lead with 7:35 left in the half.
Thiel closed out the half with a lengthy 12-play, 79-yard drive to score its first points of the half on a 4-yard De Anthony Pendleton touchdown with less than a minute left to set the halftime score at 21-7.
The Bearcats received the opening kickoff of the second half, and Irefin returning it 37 yards to the St. Vincent 42. Walker opened the drive with a 6-yard pass to Kalp, before the duo hooked up again on the next play, a 52-yard touchdown to up SVC’s advantage to 28-7 just 65 seconds into the third quarter.
A little more than six minutes later, Irefin scored his second touchdown of the night. He found the end zone on a 27-yard end-around run to push the Bearcats ahead 34-7 with 7:25 to go in the quarter. SVC scored its third touchdown in a nine-minute span on Beck’s second scoring run of the evening, this one from one yard out, to make it 41-7 with 4:49 remaining in the third.
The St. Vincent defense ended each of Thiel’s next two drives with interceptions. Cromerdie picked off a pass with 3:54 left in the quarter before Brozenich tallied his first interception on the final play of the third.
In the decisive third quarter, SVC outgained Thiel, 166-16, forcing the Tomcat signal callers to go 0-for-8 with a pair of interceptions.
Beck’s second touchdown closed the scoring, as SVC won its sixth straight game against Thiel.
SVC is back in action, 1 p.m. Saturday for Homecoming against Case Western Reserve at Chuck Noll Field.
St. Vincent 41 Thiel 7
SV T
