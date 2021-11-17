The Presidents’ Athletic Conference has announced its 2021 Women’s Tennis All-Conference honorees, and the list includes three players from St. Vincent College.
St. Vincent College senior Maura Skelley and junior Angela Popovich were each selected First Team All-PAC in singles play as well as a doubles tandem, while senior Lauren Hartner was named to the PAC Sportsmanship Team.
Skelley held down the number-one spot in singles play, finishing the fall with a 6-5 record, including a four-match winning streak to close out the season. Over her four-year singles career, Skelley has amassed a 27-12 overall record. This marks her third First Team All-PAC selection in as many seasons.
In singles play, Popovich went 8-4 in dual matches, including a stellar 6-1 mark at the number-two spot against PAC competition. All eight of her victories came by straight sets and she improved her three-year career singles record to 20-12.
As the Bearcats’ top doubles tandem, Skelley and Popovich teamed to go 7-4, including 4-2 against PAC competition. They closed the fall with five straight doubles victories, including an 8-3 triumph in SVC’s PAC tournament quarterfinal match at Grove City.
This is the second consecutive season in which the Skelley/Popovich pairing earned First Team All-PAC.
Hartner won three singles matches in the number-five spot for SVC during the fall, while she teamed with freshman Trinity Miller for four doubles wins in the number-three position.
