The St. Vincent women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to 10 games with an impressive 81-49 road victory over Presidents’ Athletic Conference foe Waynesburg Wednesday.

Ten different players found the scoresheet for St. Vincent (14-3, 10-2 PAC), with four Bearcats scoring in double figures. Madison Weber led the way with 21 points, on 8-of-11 scoring, while Ella Marconi scored 14, Lizzie Bender 12 and Emily Thompson 10.

