The St. Vincent women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to 10 games with an impressive 81-49 road victory over Presidents’ Athletic Conference foe Waynesburg Wednesday.
Ten different players found the scoresheet for St. Vincent (14-3, 10-2 PAC), with four Bearcats scoring in double figures. Madison Weber led the way with 21 points, on 8-of-11 scoring, while Ella Marconi scored 14, Lizzie Bender 12 and Emily Thompson 10.
Defensively, St. Vincent limited Waynesburg (2-16, 2-11 PAC) to just 29% from the field and forced 18 turnovers, converting them into 19 points. Reese Gadsby and Kayla Sharman each grabbed three steals.
The Bearcats also had a solid night on the glass, outrebounding their hosts by a 48-42 margin. Weber led the way with nine rebounds, with Marconi and Alana Winkler adding eight apiece. Weber and Winkler also topped the Bearcats in assists, recording six and five, respectively.
The 10-game winning streak matches SVC’s longest since the COVID-abbreviated spring 2021 season when the Bearcats finished a perfect 10-0 en route to the PAC title.
The team’s last winning streak longer than 10 games came in its PAC-championship 2018-19 campaign when the Bearcats won 12 straight.
St. Vincent took control from the start, jumping out to a 14-2 lead in the game’s first five minutes.
Two minutes later, Waynesburg cut the deficit to 17-8, before SVC scored six of the final seven points of the quarter to take a 23-9 lead.
The Bearcats shot a solid 10-for-23 from the field over the first quarter, while limiting Waynesburg to just two field goals on 13 attempts. SVC also held a 16-9 rebounding advantage over the opening 10 minutes.
St. Vincent’s lead continued to grow throughout the second quarter. Marconi scored six points in the opening four minutes of the frame, while the Bearcats opened up a 20-point lead on a Cavacini three-pointer with 6:06 left in the half.
Weber scored four points in 50 seconds to make it 39-16 with 2:50 remaining until the break before SVC eventually took a 43-22 lead into the locker room.
St. Vincent kept the momentum coming out of the break, outscoring Waynesburg 8-3 in the first three minutes to extend the lead to 51-24 on a Thompson fast break layup. Bender would then score six points in the final three minutes of the third quarter, as the Bearcats would take a 61-34 lead into the final stanza.
The fourth quarter was much of the same, with SVC opening the frame on a 12-4 run, with Weber scoring seven points in the first four minutes, to push the lead to 73-38 and the margin would remain more than 30 for the rest of the way.
Anika Dansby paced Waynesburg with 13 points and seven rebounds, with Marley Wolf adding 10 points and seven boards.
St. Vincent will return to action on Saturday, Jan. 28, playing host to PAC-leading Washington & Jefferson beginning at 2 p.m. in the Carey Center. On SVC’s senior day, the squad will honor its three fourth-year players in Marconi, Weber and Anna Betz.
