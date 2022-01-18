After sweeping conference foes Bethany and Chatham this past weekend, the St. Vincent College men’s and women’s swimming teams earned another sweep on Monday, as four Bearcats claimed weekly honors from the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.
Junior Lauren Connors was named the PAC Swimmer of the Week and freshman Sarah Alexander the conference’s Rookie of the Week, while the SVC men were represented by PAC Swimmer of the Week Chris Bush and Rookie of the Week Robert Harrington.
This marks the third PAC Swimmer of the Week honor for Connors in the 2021-22 season.
On Friday night against Bethany, Connors was victorious in the 100 breaststroke in a time of 1:13.90, she swam the anchor leg for the victorious 200 medley relay squad and added a second-place finish in the 500 freestyle (5:40.72). In Saturday’s win over Chatham, Connors won a pair of individual events (100 backstroke — 1:01.44); 100 freestyle — 56.71 seconds) while she swam the lead-off leg for the Bearcats’ victorious 200 medley relay team and the second leg for the winning 200 freestyle relay.
Friday, Alexander earned a pair of individual wins, placing first in the 200 freestyle by a 13-second margin in a time of 2:06.07 and winning the 500 freestyle by nine seconds in a time of 5:31.79. She also swam the lead-off leg in SVC’s victorious 200 medley relay team, before closing the night as a part of SVC’s second-place 200 freestyle relay squad. Saturday, Alexander opened the day by winning the 1650 freestyle by a 64-second margin in a time of 19:08.80. She then added a second-place finish in the 100 freestyle in 59.11 seconds.
Bush earns his second career PAC Swimmer of the Week honor (Nov. 25, 2020). Friday, Bush earned victories in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.57), the 100 freestyle (54.01 seconds) and the 400 individual medley (4:40.20). Saturday, he picked up an 8-second victory in the 100 breast (1:04.49), a 13-second win in the 200 breast (2:24.41) and a 12-second win in the 200 IM (2:10.01), while he also swam the second leg for SVC’s victorious 200 medley relay team.
Harrington placed first in three events Friday: 1000 freestyle (11:22.06), the 50 freestyle (24.44 seconds) and the 100 butterfly (1:00.68), while he swam the anchor leg in SVC’s victorious 200 freestyle relay. Saturday, Harrington placed first in the 200 butterfly (2:23.59), second in the 500 freestyle (5:33.69) and was the third swimmer for SVC’s first-place 200 medley relay team.
This marks his first career PAC honor.
The Bearcats will return to action at 1 p.m. Saturday when they host PAC foe Westminster at 1 p.m. at the Resnik Pool. Spectators will not be permitted, but the meet will be livestreamed at www.pacsports.org/watch.
