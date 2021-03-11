The St. Vincent swimming teams had 13 student-athletes selected as all-league performers by the Presidents’ Athletic Conference for the 2020-21 season.
The All-PAC swimming and diving teams are determined by a formula-based selection process using student-athletes’ individual and relay finishes at the conference’s annual championships.
St. Vincent was represented on the All-PAC team by a total of six men’s swimmers and seven women’s swimmers.
Senior John Martin was a First-Team selection, along with fellow senior and brother Kevin Martin. Second-Team selections were sophomore Chris Bush, junior Kris Smith and senior Danny Whirlow.
Other athletes selected were sophomore Noah Schollaert for honorable mention All-PAC and PAC Sportsmanship Team.
On the women’s side, sophomore trio Sara Basala, Lauren Connors, Katie Kozy, senior Marion D’Aurora and junior Lauren Krecota were First-Team selections. Sophomore Cara Luallen and sophomore Erica Steele were lauded as Second-Team selections.
Krecota was also selected for the PAC Sportsmanship Team.
Both the St. Vincent women and men’s team finished third at the PAC Swimming and Diving Championships earlier this month.
