Presidents’ Athletic Conference leader Washington & Jefferson College snapped the St. Vincent College football team’s two-game winning streak, defeating the visiting Bearcats 63-22, on Saturday.
The host Presidents (5-0, 6-0), ranked 12th in the most recent D3Football.com national poll, jumped out to a 21-3 lead in the first quarter and the Bearcats (2-2, 3-2) were unable to recover.
The Presidents took a 7-0 lead just 90 seconds into the first quarter. They looked primed to add onto the advantage on their next possession, taking over at midfield following an SVC punt. However, SVC’s Jaden Pratt stepped in front of a pass and raced 44 yards to the 5-yard line to stop the threat. W&J’s defense held, and the Bearcats settled for a 38-yard Adam Koscielicki field goal to make it 7-3 with 7:57 left in the quarter.
W&J scored two more touchdowns across the next five minutes to open a 21-3 advantage. Then, SVC’s offense produced its first highlight of the day, as Brady Walker hooked up with former Mount Pleasant Area standout Keith Kalp for a 70-yard touchdown, which closed the deficit to 21-9 with 1:57 to play in the first quarter. It was Kalp’s fifth touchdown reception of the season, and the longest play from scrimmage of the season for the Bearcats.
The Bearcats attempted an onside kick, but it was recovered by W&J at midfield. The Presidents needed three plays to add to their lead, as they scored their fourth touchdown of the quarter with 33 seconds to play, taking a 28-9 advantage. SVC’s next possession ended with an interception, which the Presidents turned into a touchdown to take a 35-9 lead with 9:07 left in the half.
The Bearcats fared better on their next drive. After a 13-yard pass from Walker to Irefin, and back-to-back completions to Andre Dixon, which netted 44 yards, Walker connected with Jeremy Wodarek for a 16-yard touchdown strike, cutting it to 35-16 with 5:35 left in the half.
The Presidents again countered with a scoring drive, which covered 89 yards in seven plays to take a 42-16 lead with 3:30 to go. Then, the Bearcat offense went back to work. Back-to-back completions to Irefin, followed by a W&J penalty, moved the ball to midfield, before Walker and Kalp hooked up for a 21-yard gain to give SVC a first down on the W&J 19 yard line. The Bearcats couldn’t pull closer, as W&J forced three straight incomplete passes for a turnover on downs to take a 42-16 halftime lead.
The third quarter belonged to the Presidents, as they forced two St. Vincent turnovers and scored three unanswered touchdowns.
The Bearcats scored their final points on their last drive, an 8-play, 53-yard journey that was capped off with a 15-yard touchdown run by Antonio Zambrano with 2:50 left in regulation. The drive saw quarterback Devin Gleason complete a 12-yard pass to former Ligonier Valley standout Kyle Silk and run three times for 21 yards, while Zambrano ran 19 yards on a pair of carries, culminating with his second touchdown of the season.
Walker completed 17 of 32 passes, with two touchdowns and two interceptions, for 276 yards. Zambrano led the Bearcat ground game, gaining 38 yards on seven tries, while Kalp hauled in three catches for 94 yards and a touchdown, and Irefin made a team-high six catches for 56 yards. The Bearcats gained 373 yards of total offense, but were hampered by 12 penalties for 122 yards and they surrendered six sacks for 29 yards.
Nathan Sullivan paced the St. Vincent defense with a team-high six tackles, while Caleb Green made five tackles, including 1.5 sacks. Kevin Childress and Andrew Deaton also picked up sacks.
W&J ended with 511 yards of total offense, including 314 through the air. Quarterback Justin Heacock completed 16 of 18 passes for 188 yards and five touchdowns, and teammate Colton James 7 of 9 passes for 117 yards and two scores. E.J. Thompson ran for 122 yards and two touchdowns for the Presidents, while Andrew Wolf made nine catches for 142 yards and two scores.
Former Derry Area standout Justin Huss rushed six times for 62 yards and he pulled in three passes for 25 yards. Former GCC standout Dom Eisaman had six carries for eight yards and a pass completion.
SVC is back in action, 1 p.m. Saturday against Grove City at Chuck Noll Field.
