The St. Vincent College football team closed out its road portion of the 2022 schedule with a 30-12 loss to No. 18 Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh Saturday.

Boasting one of the top defenses in the nation, Carnegie Mellon (9-0, 7-0 Presidents’ Athletic Conference) limited St. Vincent (3-5, 3-3 PAC) to just 174 yards of total offense and harassed the Bearcats into six interceptions.

