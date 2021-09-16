Women’s Tennis
The St. Vincent women’s tennis team secured its first win of the season against Penn State-Altoona by an 8-1 margin.
The Bearcats swept through doubles play led by an 8-0 win at the top flight by Maura Skelley and Angela Popovich. SVC followed that up with matching 8-1 wins by the freshman pairing of Lydia Lieb and Abigail Donnelly at second doubles and the freshman-senior pairing of Trinity Miller and Lauren Hartner at third.
Popovich rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 win at second singles to push the lead to 4-0 for St. Vincent. Skelley, an Altoona native, clinched the match with a straight sets win of her own, 6-1, 6-1, at first singles. Lieb also claimed a straight sets victory, 6-0, 6-0, at fourth singles. Miller and Donnelly each overcame tough first sets to win 4-6, 6-0, 10-2 and 5-7, 6-3,10-8 respectively.
SVC (1-1) is back in action, 4 p.m. Friday at home for its Presidents Athletic Conference opener against Franciscan.
Women’s Volleyball
The University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg defeated visiting St. Vincent College, 3-0, on Wednesday.
Scores were 25-20, 25-18 and 25-19.
Luciana Polk paced the SVC offense with 10 kills, while Kaelyn Staples added six putaways. Polk also contributed eight digs, while Madie Marsico tallied six.
Sara Ellis helped SVC go on a mid-set run in the first game, but UPG closed it out with 14 of the next 21 points for the victory.
Former Greater Latrobe standout Carly Augustine posted a kill and Caitlyn Figuly added a block to keep the second game close, but UPG ended with seven of the last nine points to take a 2-0 lead. UPG’s 5-0 surge at the end of the third game helped the Bearcats complete the sweep.
Emma Halutick led UPG with 12 kills and six digs. Abigail Lescallette contributed 11 digs, while Taylor Logan dished out 28 assists. Former Derry Area standout Alanna Meloy is a freshman on the UPG women’s volleyball team.
SVC will travel to Grove City on Saturday for a PAC tri-match. The Bearcats face the host Wolverines at 6 p.m. followed by an 8 p.m. showdown with Bethany.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.