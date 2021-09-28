PAC Weekly Honors
St. Vincent College freshman linebacker Joanes Polynice has been named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week.
In St. Vincent’s 41-7 win against Thiel, Polynice recorded a game-high 12 tackles, including eight solo stops and 1.5 tackles for loss. His effort helped lead a Bearcat defense that surrendered just 206 yards, forced three turnovers and totaled 12 tackles behind the line of scrimmage.
Through the first three games of the season, Polynice leads the Bearcats with 20 total tackles (13 solo, seven assisted), while his 2.5 tackles for loss are good for third on the team.
Polynice and the Bearcats return to action, 1 p.m. Saturday, hosting Case Western Reserve on Homecoming at Chuck Noll Field.
Men’s Soccer
Host Allegheny College scored two quick goals in the opening moments of the second half to break open a tie game and defeat St. Vincent 3-1 in non-conference men’s soccer action.
The teams traded three shots and three corner kicks apiece over the opening stages of the game, before Allegheny broke through for the game’s first goal, scored by Shane Lisman, with 22:53 left in the half.
The Bearcats needed less than three minutes to even the score. With 21:32 left, SVC was awarded a corner kick, which was sent into the box by Joel Quiroz Mansilla. It deflected directly off of Leo Iacovangelo to teammate David Rahaman, who buried it for his third goal of the year to make it 1-1 with 20:07 left in the frame.
The score remained deadlocked at the intermission. Allegheny outshot St. Vincent 11-4 during the first half, with Bearcat goalkeeper Shane Piper registering six first half saves.
Following the break, the Gators wasted little time in breaking the tie, as Alex Riel scored 46 minutes into the second half to put the hosts up 2-1. Ninety seconds later, the Gators added an insurance goal, scored by Shane Lisman, to make it 3-1 with 43:42 left to play.
The Bearcats are back in action 3 p.m. Wednesday against Thiel at home.
Women’s Tennis
The St. Vincent women’s tennis team lost 7-2 against Division-II California University (Pa.) at home.
The Bearcats fell behind 3-0 in doubles play before picking up a pair of singles wins.
Both Bearcat wins went the full distance. At fourth singles, freshman Lydia Lieb won 6-0, 4-6, 10-8, while fellow first-year Abigail Donnelly rallied after dropping the first set 6-7 (7-5) to take the second set, 6-3, and the decisive third set, 11-9, at fifth singles.
Senior Maura Skelley also went the distance at the top flight, bouncing back from a 2-6 loss in the first set to take the second set, 6-1. She dropped the decisive third set by a 10-2 margin.
The Bearcats are back in action, 4:30 p.m. Friday at Waynesburg.
