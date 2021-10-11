Men’s Soccer
David Rahaman scored early in the second half to get the Bearcats on the board, but it wasn’t enough as Franciscan topped the St. Vincent College men’s soccer team, 4-1, on Saturday.
Jonathan Schriner scored a little more than a minute into the match, as Franciscan controlled much of the first half and outshot SVC, 12-6.
The Barons found the back of the net again at 49:20, as Sebastian Koehler scored to make it a 2-0 game. Five minutes later, Nick Miller scored on a penalty kick. At the 55:38 mark, David Rahaman put SVC on the board, as he scored on an assist from Cory Northrup to make it 3-1. Franciscan added to its lead at the 71:18 mark when Miller netted his second goal of the game.
The Bearcats are back in action, 3 p.m. Tuesday when they host Bethany in a PAC match.
Women’s Soccer
Franciscan blanked the SVC women’s soccer team 2-0, on Saturday.
Tania Davidson scored at the 24:38 mark to give Franciscan a 1-0 lead. The Barons scored the lone goal of the second half, as Kaitrin O’Leary found the back of the net eight minutes into the half.
Tanisha Grewal tallied two shot on goal for SVC. Hannah Irvine and Lucia Johnson also posted two shots, while Kendall Castor and Maggie Perkins split the game in goal.
SVC is back in action 1 p.m. Tuesday against Bethany in a PAC home game.
Women’s Volleyball
Oberlin defeated the St. Vincent College women’s volleyball team, 3-1, in a non-conference match on Saturday.
Oberlin took a pair of tight sets, 25-22 and 25-23 before the Bearcats (6-10) earned a marathon, back-and-forth 26-24 win in the third set. Oberlin closed it out with a 25-14 win in the fourth set.
Lindsey Kocjancic, Caitlyn Figuly, Vivian Poach and Luciana Polk each had five kills to share the St. Vincent team lead. Figuly added a team-best four blocks, with Polk chipping in three, while three Bearcats reached double-figures in digs, including Madie Marsico (20), former Greater Latrobe standout Carly Augustine (14) and Olivia Persin (13). Augustine and Persin shared the setting duties, with the former totaling 11 assists and the latter 10.
The Bearcats matched a season-high with nine service aces, led by four from Stacie Ramos and three from Polk.
SVC has a busy week with three matches across a five-day span, beginning with a 7 p.m. bout on Tuesday at conference-leading Westminster.
Men’s Swimming
The Bearcat men’s swimming team opened the 2021-22 season with a 202-50 loss against Gannon.
The Bearcats’ Chris Bush turned in a pair of top-three finishes, placing second in the 200 breast with a time of 2:26.95 and taking third in the 100 breast in 1:06.87. Bush also scored for the hosts in the 200 individual medley, placing fourth with a time of 2:17.77.
SVC veteran Kris Smith scored in a pair of races, posting a third-place finish in the 100 backstroke (57.27 seconds) and a fourth-place mark in the 200 back (2:08.17). Josh Ligus led the Bearcat distance effort, taking second in the 1,000 freestyle (11:34.64) and fourth in the 500 free (5:38.17).
In his collegiate debut, freshman Robert Harrington earned a trio of top-four finishes, placing third in the 200 freestyle (1:54.74) and fourth in both the 100 free (52.33 seconds) and 100 butterfly (58.70).
Noah Schollaert placed third in the 200 butterfly, timed in 2:26.81, while Tyler Overmeier placed fourth in the 200 freestyle (2:09.95) and Matthew Kail fourth in the 200 breaststroke (2:32.10).
St. Vincent’s top relay effort came in the final event of the day, with the foursome of Smith, Overmeier, Harrington and Preston Atkinson earning a third-place finish in the 200 medley by finishing in 1:32.38.
The SVC men have a three-week break before returning to action, 6 p.m. Oct. 29 at Allegheny College.
Women’s Swimming
Visiting Gannon spoiled the St. Vincent women’s swimming team’s 2021-22 season-opener, defeating the Bearcats 161.5 – 99.5 at the Resnik Pool.
St. Vincent’s Lauren Connors won a pair of events in her 2021 debut. In her first race of the season, the 100 backstroke, she touched first with a time of 1:01.07, before earning her second victory of the afternoon in the 200 individual medley, with a time of 2:19.61. Connors also added a second-place finish in the 200 backstroke, timed in 2:17.99.
Katie Kozy earned SVC’s third win of the day, placing first in the 100 butterfly in 1:00.35 to win by more than a two-second margin.
Kozy and Connors also helped the SVC 200 medley relay squad earn a second-place finish, as they teamed with Sara Basala and Erica Steele to turn in a time of 1:53.02.
Basala scored in both breaststroke events, pacing second in the 100 breast at 1:13.74 and third in the 200 breast at 2:46.15. She was one of two Bearcat swimmers to place in the top three of the 200 breaststroke, with Madison Cassidy finishing in 1:14.78 to take third.
Along with her efforts in the medley relay, Steele turned in a pair of top-three individual finishes, as she took second in both the 50- and 100 freestyle, with times of 25.66 seconds and 57.06 seconds, respectively, and third in the 200 free at 2:06.73.
Sarah Alexander led SVC in the distance events, as she placed second in the 1,000 freestyle with a time of 11:31.84, and third in the 500 freestyle in 5:37.89.
Lauren Krecota earned a second-place finish in the 200 butterfly, timed in 2:29.70, while Julia Mikita placed third in the 100 back (1:08.65) and Callysta Fontanazza third in the 100 butterfly (1:04.37).
The SVC women are back in action 1 p.m. Oct. 23 against Franciscan at home.
