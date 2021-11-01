Women’s Volleyball
After dropping the first two sets, the St. Vincent College women’s volleyball team rallied to earn a 3-2 win in its season finale at Washington & Jefferson in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference contest.
The Presidents claimed the first two sets, 27-25 and 25-20, before the Bearcats earned decisive 25-18 and 25-14 wins to tie the match. St. Vincent completed the comeback with a 15-9 victory.
Former Greater Latrobe standout Carly Augustine turned in her fourth triple-double of the season with 15 kills, 14 digs and 25 assists. Playing in her final career match, senior Caitlyn Figuly tallied 12 kills and a team-best three blocks, while Luciana Polk tallied 24 digs and Stacie Ramos 22. Also playing in her career finale, Sara Ellis led SVC with four aces, while also dishing 20 assists.
Lindsey Kocjancic, Vivian Poach and Polk each added seven kills for the Bearcats, while Becca Miller ended the afternoon with two blocks.
The Bearcats close the 2021 season with a 9-17 overall record and 6-12 mark in the PAC, while the Presidents fell to 3-22 overall and 3-15 in the conference.
Men’s Cross-Country
The St. Vincent College men’s cross country team ran to a second-place finish at the 2021 Presidents’ Athletic Conference Cross Country Championship, hosted by Chatham University.
The Bearcats placed five runners in the top 13, and seven in the top 20, of the 99-runner field to finish with 46 points, behind only defending conference champ Franciscan, which boasted the race’s top four finishers and finished with 16 points.
The sophomore tandem of Tim Patterson and John Hurley paced SVC. Patterson traversed the 8-kilometer course in 27 minutes, 37 seconds to place fifth overall, with Hurley claiming seventh place with a time of 27 minutes, 54 seconds. They were both named First Team All-PAC for placing top-seven in the event.
Freshman Joey Jafarace was the Bearcats’ third finisher, placing 10th overall with a time of 28 minutes 39 seconds, one place and eight seconds in front of junior teammate Jeremy Capella. Freshman Aiden Jackson rounded out the SVC scoring five, placing 13th in a time of 28 minutes, 53 seconds. Jafarace, Capella and Jackson each earned Second Team All-PAC accolades by placing in the top 14.
The Bearcats also boasted a pair of Honorable Mention All-PAC honorees, with junior Joey Bujdos placing 19th in a time of 29 minutes, 28 seconds, and freshman August Anderson 21st in 29 minutes, 33 seconds.
St. Vincent’s top-seven finished with an average time of 28 minutes, 22 seconds, behind only Franciscan’s 27 minutes, 15 seconds.
The Bearcats will now prep for the NCAA Division-III Mideast Regional Championship, hosted by Dickinson College in Newville, Pennsylvania, 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 13.
Women’s Cross-Country
St. Vincent senior – and former Greater Latrobe standout – Sydney Green earned First Team All-Presidents’ Athletic Conference honors after leading the Bearcats by placing sixth at the 2021 PAC Championship, hosted by Chatham University.
Green covered the 6-kilometer course at Chatham’s Eden Hall campus in a time of 24 minutes, 54 seconds, to place sixth in the 88-runner race and earn her first First Team All-PAC cross country honor. She earned Second Team honors with an eighth-place finish at last season’s PAC Championship.
As a team, the Bearcats placed seventh in the 10-team field, with Waynesburg University claiming its sixth consecutive conference title.
Senior Alissa Beam was SVC’s second finisher, placing 27th in a time of 27 minutes, 19 seconds. Sophomore Joy Pontzer turned in a time of 28 minutes, 3 seconds, to take 40th, three spots and nine seconds ahead of senior teammate Jessica Gibson. Senior Emily Moretton rounded out the SVC scoring five, placing 78th in a time of 31 minutes, 56 seconds, while junior Ruth Milne finished 79th in 32 minutes, 34 seconds.
The Bearcats will now prep for the 2021 NCAA Division-III Mideast Regional Championship, hosted by Dickinson College in Newville, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, Nov. 13.
