Softball
The St. Vincent College women’s softball team lost both games of a doubleheader against Geneva at home.
Geneva 5,
St. Vincent 4
St. Vincent took an early 2-0 lead, as Shae Robson and Mallory Halleck singled to produce a run. Tobin doubled down the left field line to make it a 2-0 game.
Geneva scored two runs in the fourth and the game was tied, 3-3, in the fifth. Abbey Ginter belted a home run, as SVC took a 4-3 lead, but Geneva added two runs for the eventual win.
Robson went 2-for-4 and scored one run for the Bearcats. Ginter, Halleck and Alexandra Dillner each ran in one run for St. Vincent.
Geneva 11,
St. Vincent 4
Geneva led, 1-0, through three innings and later added two runs.
Kaylee Ludwick’s singled to center field was the first hit for St. Vincent, but SVC could not add another in the inning. In the fifth, Geneva homered, adding two more runs to make it a 5-0 game.
To start the fifth, Dillner singled up the middle. Robson doubled down the left field line, bringing in two runs for the Bearcats, as SVC cut the deficit to 5-3.
Geneva added six runs in the sixth and seventh innings, making it an 11-3 game.
Ludwick and Hanna Pavsek were perfect at the plate, 4-for-4 and 3-for-3, respectively, as Pavsek added one run for the Bearcats.
SVC (2-7-1) will face Bethany in a doubleheader home matchup, 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Women’s Lacrosse
The St. Vincent women’s lacrosse team defeated Waynesburg, 18-4, recently.
Joey Smith scored SVC’s (2-2) first goal 44 seconds into the contest. Cat Votovich, Rachel Thatcher, Margaret Edwards and Kaylee Bandow followed with goals of their own as Smith assisted on each one. Waynesburg (0-3) scored at the 15:28 mark, but still trailed, 5-1.
The Bearcats scored the next three goals as Hannah-Marie Starner and Emily Taylor added their names to the score sheet. Waynesburg scored two goals, but SVC netted four goals in between to make it a 12-3 game at the half.
In the second half, SVC outscored Waynesburg, 6-1, to win by the 14-goal margin. The Bearcats recorded 32 shots on goal, compared to 12 for Waynesburg.
Smith scored three goals and six assists for nine points. Bandow, Edwards, Starner, Thatcher and Lucy Volna each scored twice.
SVC is back in action, 3 p.m. Sunday at home against Chatham.
