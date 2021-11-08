Men’s Swimming
Division II Indiana University of Pennsylvania beat the St. Vincent College men’s swimming team, 168-29, during a meet at Indiana.
Senior Josh Ligus took third in the 1,000 freestyle with a time of 11:24.96. Ligus rounded out his meet with a second distance event, the 500 freestyle, claiming a fourth-place finish in 5:31.90.
Noah Schollaert took fourth in the 200 freestyle with a 2:04.01, before claiming third in the 100 butterfly at 59.25.
Senior Kris Smith ended with third and fourth place finishes in the 100 backstroke (57.41) and 50 freestyle in 23.05.
Freshman Matt Kail rounded out the top three finishes for the Bearcats with a season best in the 100 breaststroke that earned him a third-place finish in 1:05.54.
Chris Bush and Tyler Overmier led the Bearcats with fourth place finishes in the 400 individual medley (4:38.91) and the 100 freestyle (54.22) respectively.
In the final event, Smith, Overmier, Bush and Ligus claimed third in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:37.96.
SVC (0-3) is back in action, 1 p.m. Saturday in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference meet at Grove City.
Women’s Swimming
Division II Indiana University of Pennsylvania topped the St. Vincent College women’s swimming team, 155-50, during a road meet.
In the first event, Erica Steele, Sara Basala, Katie Kozy, and Abby Leskovansky claimed third in the 200 medley relay (1:54.33), less than a half second out of second place.
Junior Lauren Connors led the Bearcats to their only victory, swimming a 2:00.45 in the 200 freestyle. Connors also placed second in the 100 free with a :56.48.
After a third-place finish in the medley relay, Erica Steele added second- and third-place finishes in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly, swimming a 25.31, a season best, and a 1:04.59, respectively.
Senior Lauren Krecota rounded out the Bearcat’s top-three finishes, swimming a 5:09.98 for third place in the 400 individual medley.
Kelsey Sanborn (1000 freestyle, 12:06.12, season best), Julia Mikita (100 backstroke, 1:09.48), Sarah Alexander (500 freestyle, 5:40.73), and Sara Basala (100 breaststroke, 1:13.90) all earned fourth-place finishes for the Bearcats.
Connors, Cara Luallen, Kozy, and Callysta Fontanazza teamed to claim second in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:44.11.
SVC (1-3) are back in action 1 p.m. Saturday at Grove City in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.