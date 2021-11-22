Women’s Bowling
The St. Vincent women’s bowling team finished second among nine teams in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference first round-robin tournament of the year, posting an overall record of 6-2. The weekend event took place at Lincoln Lanes in Latrobe, with SVC hosting.
DAY ONE
St. Vincent started the weekend with a victory against Penn State-Behrend, 191-137 in the opening game of the five-game series, and never looked back. After finishing with a 188-148 win in game five, SVC captured the win by a total of 854-761.
Up next for the Bearcats were the Gothic Knights of New Jersey City University. NJCU won the opening game by 13 pins, but the Bearcats stormed back with a 35-pin win in game two, then finished with a pair of 183 games to secure an 833-691 win.
The third match of the day proved to be a tough one for the Bearcats, facing Pitt-Bradford. SVC shot its highest game of the day, 220, in the opener, but the Panthers took a 13-pin lead with a strong 233. St. Vincent again threw well in game two, shooting a 191, but Bradford countered with a 256. After five games, Pitt-Bradford captured the point with a 991-902 victory.
SVC bounced right back in the fourth and final match of the day, shooting four games in the 190-range, defeating Penn State-Behrend by a score of 909-780.
Sophomore Monique Koehler led the team for the day with a per-frame average of 19.00, a game equivalent of 190. Senior Mercedes Belch, the reigning AMCC Player of the Week, finished at 18.52, followed by Jackie Koehler (17.76).
DAY TWO
SVC opened the day against Medaille College, a team that went 5-0 on the first day of the event. Both teams struggled in game one, with Medaille winning by 29 pins. Both teams rebounded in game two, but Medaille was able to strengthen its lead with a 224-202 win. SVC won game three, 161-160, but trailed the Mavericks by 51 pins going into the fourth game. The Bearcats won 203-181, cutting the gap to just 29 pins, but Medaille regrouped and won the last game 187-168, taking the point by a total score of 900-853.
The Bearcats then avenged a pair of losses earlier this season to Pitt-Greensburg by throwing the highest five-game block by any team in the tournament throughout the weekend. The Bearcats shot 202-164-252-188 and 209, defeating UPG by a score of 1,015-668. The 252 game featured seven straight strikes by SVC. Olivia Emmonds started the streak in the fifth frame, and was followed in frames 6-9 by Monique Koehler, Belch, Jackie Koehler, and Jessica Guesman. Emmonds then threw the first two strikes in the 10th frame.
The third match of the day pitted SVC against Mount Aloysius. The Mounties won the first game, 176-171, but SVC answered back with a 166-155 win in game two. SVC then added scores of 205 and 211 in games three and four to pull away, then finished game five with a 183, en route to a 936-849 win.
SVC then concluded the tournament with a win over La Roche, 846-798.
Freshman Sabine Strickland led the way on day two, with a per-frame average of 21.33, a game equivalent of 213.3. Strickland didn’t miss a pin during the day, with all strikes and spares. Emmonds was second for the day at 19.37, followed by Jackie Koehler (19.16).
SVC finished 6-2 during the weekend, with Strickland posting the top average of 19.03. Belch was second at 18.59, followed by Jackie Koehler (18.39), Emmonds (18.31) and Kaylea Wright (17.50).
Medaille finished first overall with a record of 8-0. Following SVC, Pitt-Greensburg (5-3) and Penn State-Behrend (5-3) finished third and fourth. Medaille had the highest team average, 181.7, followed by St. Vincent (178.7) and Pitt-Bradford (169.1).
St. Vincent is now 12-4 in NCAA competition.
