Men’s Soccer
Sophomore Andres Mateos Carrion netted his second goal of the season on a strike late in the second half, but it wasn’t enough, as Geneva topped the SVC men’s soccer team, 5-1, on Saturday.
The host Golden Tornadoes scored two goals in each half, before adding a final insurance marker in the last two minutes.
Darren Main scored goals in the 19th and 23rd minutes. Kyle Lapoure scored in the 51st minute and Antonio Fiordilino in the 55th to up Geneva’s lead to 4-0. Mateos Carrion got the Bearcats on the board with a little more than eight minutes left in regulation, blasting a shot in the net from 25 yards out, but the Golden Tornadoes added one final goal.
David Rahaman and Michael Gates each had two shots apiece to lead the Bearcats, while Piper ended with seven saves in goal.
SVC is back in action, 3 p.m. Wednesday against Geneva at home.
Women’s Soccer
Host Geneva used an overtime goal to edge out the Bearcats 3-2 in a President’s Athletic Conference matchup on Saturday.
After SVC’s Hannah Irvine scored a penalty kick goal to tie the game at 2-2 in the 77th minute, the Golden Tornadoes’ Lilly Berryman brought the game to an end with her golden goal six minutes into the extra period.
The Bearcats (2-4, 5-8) got off to a favorable start in the first half, taking a 1-0 lead on a Geneva own goal just 2:45 into play. It didn’t take the Golden Tornadoes very long to respond, as Geneva’s Abby Shoaff found the back of the net at the 9:56 to tie the score, 1-1.
Geneva broke the tie 20 minutes into the second half on a goal by Katie Bodenmiller to make it a 2-1 game. After Geneva’s second goal, SVC controlled the rest of the half, culminating with Irvine’s fourth goal of the season. Berryman closed it out midway through the overtime.
Tanisha Grewal had five shots, Irvine two and Kendall Castor played all 105 minutes in goal, making four saves.
SVC is back in action 1 p.m. Wednesday at home.
Women’s Volleyball
Geneva defeated the St. Vincent College women’s volleyball team, 3-1, during a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game on Saturday.
SVC took the opening set, 25-22, but the Golden Tornadoes won the next three, 25-14, 29-27 and 25-20 to capture the match.
Former Greater Latrobe standout Carly Augustine tallied her 11th double-double of the season, posting 14 digs and 15 assists along with a team-high nine kills. Luciana Polk added seven kills and Caitlyn Figuly six. Madie Marsico led SVC’s defense with 22 digs, with Polk adding 19 and Olivia Persin 11. Persin also had 16 assists and a pair of aces, while Nikki Friendshuh served a trio of aces in the loss. Lindsey Kocjancic led the Bearcats at the net, tallying four blocks (one solo), with Figuly and Becca Miller adding two blocks each.
SVC is back in action, 7 p.m. Tuesday against Grove City at home.
Men’s Cross Country
Facing off against a field littered with traditional regional powers, the St. Vincent men’s cross country team placed 18th at the prestigious Inter-Regional Rumble hosted by Oberlin College.
All seven SVC participants placed in the top half of the 35-team, 308-runner field, with the Bearcats totaling 540 points as a team.
Sophomore Tim Patterson was the top St. Vincent finisher, placing 35th with a time of 26:34.3 in the 8-kilometer race, a new career best.
The Bearcats’ second through fifth runners were separated by just 34 seconds. Junior Jeremy Capella was the Bearcats’ number two, placing 11th in 28:05.4, eight seconds ahead of freshman teammate Aiden Jackson, who took 122nd. Fellow rookie Joey Jafarace turned in a time of 28:14.8 to take 129th, while junior Joey Bujdos rounded out his team’s scoring five by covering the course in 28:39.1 to finish 171st.
Following Budjos, freshman John Syms turned in a time of 29:00.3 to place 161st, while classmate August Anderson was timed in 29:22.3 to finish 176th.
The Bearcats will compete in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference championships, set for Oct. 30 at Chatham.
Women’s Cross Country
The St. Vincent women’s cross country team placed 26th in a loaded 33-team field at the 2021 Inter-Regional Rumble, hosted by Oberlin College.
Senior Sydney Green, a former Greater Latrobe standout, led the Bearcats individually in the 6-kilometer race, placing 38th out of 302 runners with a time of 23:31.6.
Following Green, just 36 seconds separated the Bearcats’ next three runners. Senior Alissa Beam was SVC’s second finisher, posting a time of 26:00.6 to take 174th, while classmate Jessica Gibson placed 197th in a time of 26:24.4 and sophomore Joy Pontzer turned in a time of 26:36.8 to place 204th. Senior Emily Moretton closed out the Bearcats’ scoring five with a time of 29:10 to place 270th.
The Bearcats will compete in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference championships, set for Oct. 30 at Chatham.
