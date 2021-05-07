Baseball
The St. Vincent College baseball team on Thursday split a doubleheader against Westminster in its return to the diamond. The Bearcats fell, 10-2, in the first game, but bounced back for a 6-2 win in the nightcap.
Westminster 10,
St. Vincent 2
Westminster took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but SVC limited the damage as the Bearcats trailed by one run after the opening frame.
Westminster scored six runs off six hits in the top of the second, while the Bearcats pulled a run back in the third and another in the fifth to make it 7-2. The Titans plated one run in the sixth, and two more in the seventh, to set the final, 10-2.
Matt Evans and T.J. Dailey each singled and doubled. Dailey drove in a run. Justin Wright singled twice, while Jordan Sabol tripled, and Julian Santana singled, driving in a run.
Zach Barberich pitched five-and-a-third innings in relief, giving up four runs, three earned, on seven hits, and struck out two in the defeat. Jimmy Malone suffered the loss.
St. Vincent 6,
Westminster 2
Westminster picked up where it left off and took an early 1-0 lead in the first. The Titans added another in the third, but the Bearcats scored one run in the bottom of the third, and Dailey hit a solo home run in the fourth to tie the score, 2-2.
SVC starting pitcher Tom Bash continued his strong outing as he held Westminster scoreless in the seventh, and the Bearcats tallied three deciding runs in the bottom half of the frame. Dailey ripped a two-run single and Jake Saiani hit a sacrifice fly to center, putting the Bearcats ahead, 5-2. SVC added an insurance run in the eighth en route to a four-run win.
Bash picked up the win on the mound. He pitched seven innings, giving up two runs on three hits, and struck out five.
Dailey had three hits and drove in three runs, while Sabol collected three hits, as well. Evans singled twice and pitched two innings in relief.
SVC (13-14, 12-10) hosts Washington & Jefferson for a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Bearcats conclude their regular season by visiting W&J, 1 p.m. Sunday.
Women’s Lacrosse
Four St. Vincent College women’s lacrosse players were named to the Presidents’ Athletic Conference’s All-Conference Teams.
Junior Joey Smith was named All-PAC First Team. Smith led the team with 53 points and 32 assists while scoring 21 goals on the season. She ranked second in the PAC with 2.91 assists per game and sixth in points per game with 4.82.
Senior Lucy Volna received Second Team honors as she paced the Bearcats with 24 goals on the season. Freshman goalie Kyra Lipetzky was named Honorable Mention. Lipetzky was second in the PAC in save percentage and saves per game, and third in goals against with 12.44.
Senior Cat Votovich represented the Bearcats on the PAC Sportsmanship Team.
