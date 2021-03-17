Softball
The St. Vincent College softball team hosted Washington & Jefferson for a doubleheader. The Bearcats won the first game 14-6 and tied in game two, 13-13.
SVC 14,
W&J 6
The Presidents opened the scoring in the first inning with two runs on two hits. St. Vincent cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the second when Hanna Pavsek singled to right field, plating Jessica LaPorte.
SVC took a 9-2 lead with eight runs on five hits in the fourth inning. The Presidents responded in the top of the fifth with four runs on six hits, but SVC answered with four more runs to open a 13-6 advantage. The Bearcats closed the game in the sixth as Olivia Persin singled through the left side to score Shea Robson.
Taylor LaVale was a perfect 4-for-4 with two RBI and a run. Persin and Abbey Ginter both had two hits in the first game. Haley Bicko went the distance, allowing six runs on 10 hits with three strikeouts.
SVC 13,
W&J 13
W&J scored runs in the first, second and fourth innings to open a 4-0 lead. In the bottom of the fourth, SVC scored six runs on five hits, including a double by Kelsey Tobin down the left field line to score two.
But W&J jumped in front with a pair of two-run homers in the top of the fifth. The Presidents added five more runs for a 13-6 lead. In the bottom of the sixth, SVC scored five runs on eight hits to pull within two runs, 13-11. In the seventh, Jessica Persin doubled down the left field line and Ginter scored from second. In the next at-bat, Johnna Karas scored Mackenzie Larimer with a sacrifice fly. The game was eventually called because of darkness after seven innings.
Ginter finished the game 3-of-5 from the plate with two runs and a run batted in. Karas tallied two hits, runs and runs batted in during the game. Riley Assalone allowed 13 runs, 11 earned, on 16 hits in seven innings.
SVC will travel to Waynesburg, 1 p.m. Saturday.
Women’s Lacrosse
Thiel defeated the visiting St. Vincent College women’s lacrosse team, 18-4, on Tuesday.
Kaylee Bandow scored the first goal for St. Vincent (1-1), with an assist from Joey Smith, and Margaret Edwards followed with a goal, but SVC trailed, 4-2. Thiel scored four more goals for an 8-2 lead at the break.
Hannah-Marie Starner scored 28 seconds into the second half off a pass from Bandow, but Thiel netted the next six. Bridget Doyle scored the final SVC goal.
Last week, freshman Kyra Lipetzky was named PAC Defensive Player of the Week after posting 11 saves and six ground balls in a win against Westminster.
St. Vincent travels to Washington & Jefferson, 3 p.m. Saturday.
Women’s Volleyball
Grove City defeated the St. Vincent College women’s volleyball team, 3-1, on Tuesday.
Grove City won the first set against St. Vincent (0-4, 0-4) by a 25-21 margin, and the Bearcats took the second set, 25-22. Grove City won the third set, 25-18, and the fourth, 30-28.
A kill by Madison Reeping kept the Bearcats in the fourth game, 12-12, before the Wolverines scored four of the next five points. Former Greater Latrobe standout Carly Augustine gave the Bearcats a tie late in the set, 27-27, but Grove City rallied for the two-point win.
Luciana Polk and Becca Miller led the Bearcat attack with 11 kills. Madi Marsico tallied 22 digs and Hannah Devine notched 21 digs.
St. Vincent will travel to Westminster, noon, Saturday.
Baseball
The St. Vincent College baseball team swept a doubleheader against Chatham, 15-3 and 5-2 in the nightcap. SVC split a season-opening doubleheader against Chatham last week. The Bearcats took the first game, 4-1, and fell in the nightcap, 12-5.
St. Vincent 15,
Chatham 3
Jimmy Malone’s double brought home Justin Wright to open the scoring. Jayke Saiani added to the lead with a sacrifice fly that scored Jordan Sabol. Later in the inning, Wright scored Tim Beimel and Johnny Daggs to give SVC a five-run lead.
SVC added to its lead in the third, as Saiani drove in Daggs and Sabol with a single to right field. In the fifth, the Bearcats added four runs on four hits for a 10-run lead, 11-1. SVC added four more runs in the eighth on five hits to set the final.
Julian Santana, Sabol and Daggs finished the game with three hits and a RBI. Sabol and Daggs each scored three times while Saiani drove in four runs. Beimel and Joe Rudzinski also added three hits while SVC finished with 20 total, including five for extra bases.
Tom Bash allowed three runs, two earned, in five-and-a-third innings. He gave up six hits and struck out nine for the win. Zach Barberich didn’t allow a run in three-and-two-thirds innings.
St. Vincent 5,
Chatham 2
Sabol scored on a passed ball in the first inning. Later, Zach VonStein singled to right-center and scored Jimmy Wheeler from second.
The Cougars tied the game in the bottom of the fourth, but Matt Evans drove in VonStein with a hit to left center. Santana scored on a passed ball and Brady Duricko capped the scoring with a base hit that brought in Sabol.
With one out in the sixth, Evans moved from second to the mound to replace Brenden Lavely. He allowed one hit and preserved the three-run win.
Sabol went 2-for-2, scoring twice and drawing a walk. Evans and VonStein finished with two hits and a RBI apiece. Lavely pitched five-and-a-third innings, allowing two runs on five hits with four strikeouts.
SVC (2-1, 3-1) will host Bethany in a doubleheader, 1 p.m. Saturday.
