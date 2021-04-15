Baseball
Franciscan defeated the St. Vincent College baseball team, 6-2.
Franciscan (9-5, 9-7) led 1-0 early and stretched the advantage to to 6-0 by the sixth.
Zack VonStein and Jordan Sabol scored two runs for SVC on hits from Julian Santana and Matt Evans to set the final.
Sabol, Santana and Jayke Saiani all led the way for SVC with two hits apiece. Santana and Matt Evans also drove in runs. Tom Bash took the mound loss.
SVC will face Geneva, 1 p.m. Friday.
Softball
The St. Vincent College softball team suffered an 8-7 and 7-4 setback against Westminster in a doubleheader.
Westminster 8,
St. Vincent 7
Mallory Halleck belted a solo home run in the second, as Westminster held a 2-1 lead through two innings.
Westminster opened a 5-1 lead, but Abbey Ginter came through with a RBI double, which scored Hanna Pavsek. Kelsey Tobin added a RBI single and Kaylee Ludwick hit into a fielder’s choice, as it was a 5-4 game.
The Bearcats later took the lead when Jessica Persin hit a two-run double, scoring Shae Robson and Pavsek to give SVC its first lead of the game.
Westminster took an 8-6 lead, and the Bearcats attempted to comeback, as Persin doubled in Alexandra Dillner, but the rally ended.
Persin led the team with three hits and three RBI. Pavsek added two hits in defeat.
Westminster 7,
St. Vincent 4
Westminster opened a comfortable 4-0 lead through two innings. The Titans later added three more runs for a 7-0 lead.
The Bearcats attempted a rally, as Monica Gourley came through with a RBI single in the fourth. In the sixth, Robson doubled in Gourley, and in the seventh, Dillner singled in Halleck and Mary Maceda drove in Dillner with a base hit.
Dillner and Gourley both had two hits and two RBI. Robson added a hit and a RBI.
SVC (3-5, 9-12) is back in action against Washington & Jefferson,1 p.m. Saturday.
Men’s Lacrosse
The St. Vincent College men’s lacrosse team defeated Westminster, 14-9, during a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game.
Westminster (1-1, 6-2) scored the first two goals, but Alec Richards and Caleb Hawkins found the back of the net from Jacob Visalli for St. Vincent (1-1, 6-2) to tie the game.
Westminster scored two more, but Visalli opened the second quarter with a goal from Matthew Cassidy. Zack Novelli and Max Schuler followed with goals to put the Bearcats in front, 5-4. Hawkins, Novelli and Mitchell Bachman allowed the Bearcats to pull in front, 8-5, at halftime.
Cassidy scored the lone goal of the third quarter and Jordan Billet tallied twice from Richards, as SVC held on for the five-goal win.
Six different Bearcats finished with two goals, as SVC led both teams with six points and four assists. Ethan Cavin paced the defense with three caused turnovers and seven ground balls Brandon Martin picked up the win in goal making seven saves.
SVC is back in action, 1 p.m. Sunday against Washington & Jefferson at home.
Women’s Lacrosse
The St. Vincent College women’s lacrosse team outscored Westminster, 10-3, in the second half for an eventual 21-9 win.
Joey Smith opened the scoring for SVC (3-1, 6-3) and Lucy Volna followed with two goals, separated by a tally from Bridget Doyle. Westminster (1-4, 1-7) scored three straight, but Volna completed her hat trick from Smith.
Margaret Edwards scored again as the Bearcats outscored the Titans, 5-2 for an 11-6 halftime lead. The second half was much of the same as SVC outscored Westminster by 10-3 for the win.
Smith had three goals and six assists, while Volna tallied six goals and a helper. Eight total Bearcats had a point and Kyra Lipetzky made 15 saves.
SVC will host Washington & Jefferson, 4 p.m. Sunday.
Men’s Tennis
The St. Vincent College men’s tennis team defeated Geneva, 5-4, on Wednesday.
Aaron Kuhn and Evan Ray picked up an 8-6 win at third doubles, while Mauricio Sanchez and David Lynn won at first doubles.
Lynn scored a tough 6-3, 6-4 win at first singles, Ray won at sixth singles, 6-3, 6-1 and Josh Boland secured the SVC victory with a win in straight games at fourth singles, 6-2, 6-2.
SVC (3-2, 4-2) is back in action 4:30 p.m. Monday at Washington & Jefferson.
