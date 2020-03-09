BASEBALL
The St. Vincent College baseball team took on 14th-ranked St. John Fisher (N.Y.), and dropped a high scoring affair, 19-12, on Thursday in Florida.
SVC (3-4) got on the board in the top of the first as Johnny Daggs doubled to center-field to bring home Jordan Sabol for the first run of the game.
In the third inning, with runners on first and third, the Cardinals tried to pick off Daggs at first base. However, an errant throw by the catcher allowed Tanner Yard to score as Daggs made it all the way to third.
Justin Wright singled to left field as Daggs crossed the plate. Later in the third, Hunter Mills drove a ball to left field to score Zach Barberich to give the Bearcats a 4-0 lead.
St. John Fisher scored its first run of the game with a RBI-single. First-baseman Brian Norsen followed with a three-run blast over the center-field fence to even the score.
The Cardinals followed by taking the lead with a single through the left side of the infield. Center-fielder Stephen Edgett followed it with his own three-run homer to give SJF an 8-4 lead.
In the top of the fourth, Daggs drove a ball up the middle to score Zach VonStein and Jordan Sabol as St. Vincent was within two runs. Barberich grounded out to short in the ensuing at-bat as Yard scored from third to make it 8-7 in favor of the Cardinals.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, St. John Fisher scored four runs on as many hits to increase its lead to five (12-7). The Cardinals added two more runs in the following inning for a 14-7 lead.
SVC’s Sabol led off the sixth inning with a triple to left-center. Yard then brought home Sabol with a single.
Barberich then had another productive out as he grounded out to second as Yard scored. T.J. Dailey hit an infield single as Daggs scored from third. Hunter Mills followed with a triple to left-center to bring the Bearcats within three at 14-11.
With two outs in the top of the seventh, Barberich collected his third run batted in with a double down the right-field line as Daggs scored easily from third.
In the bottom half of the inning, Noah Campanelli pinch hit for the Cardinals and hit the team’s third home run of the game, this one a two-run shot. Up, 16-12, Norsen capped off the game with his second three-run homer to secure the seven-run win for Fisher.
Sabol and Daggs led the way for St. Vincent as both players scored three times. Sabol went 4-for-6 while Daggs went 2-for-3 with three runs batted in and drew three walks.
Ryan Shirley started on the mound for SVC and went two and two-thirds innings and gave up eight runs on nine hits in the loss.
On Saturday, SVC played its final game at the Russ Matt Tournament against Concordia (Minn.) and defeated the Cobbers, 7-3.
Starting pitcher Casey Jones was firing on all cylinders from the start as he struck out the side in the first. The top of the second was another 1-2-3 inning for the sophomore.
In the third, Concordia was able to get a runner on third base with one out. After a fly-out to center field, SVC’s Sabol threw out the runner tagging from third at home to end the inning.
In the bottom half of the inning, SVC was able to take the lead. After a fly-out by Sabol, Mike Hildebrand got in a rundown between first and second to open an opportunity for Shane Fajt to score.
The Cobbers went down in order in the top of the fourth. Justin Wright then lined a double to the right-center gap as Hunter Mills was able to score from first on a hit-and-run. After Barberich drew a walk, T.J. Dailey hit the first home run of the year for the Bearcats over the left-field wall to give the team a 5-0 edge.
Concordia threated in the fifth with a runner on third with one out, but Jones forced to groundouts to end the inning. Saint Vincent added to its lead in the seventh with an RBI-double from Sabol as Fajt scored after reaching on an error. Sabol later scored on a single by Wright.
Down, 7-0, the Cobbers got on the board with a double to left field as two runners came home.
In the ninth, Jones gave up to singles before being replaced by Matt Evans on the mound. Concordia scored a run on an error by the SVC infield, but Evans got the last three batters for the four-run victory.
Wright finished 3-for-4 with two runs batted in and scoring once. Dailey had the three-run blast in the fourth that scored the winning run. Jones went eight innings on the mound, allowing three runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts.
St. Vincent returns to Latrobe before making the trip to Newport News, Va., for the Builder Invitational. The Bearcats will face Castleton University (Vt.) on Saturday (10 a.m.).
WOMEN’S BOWLING
The St. Vincent women’s bowling team posted a 7-2 record for the weekend and earned the No. 2 seed in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Championship Tournament.
SVC had a one-game lead over defending conference champion Medaille going into the final match of the two-day round robin tournament, but the latter was victorious and captured the top seed.
Earlier in the day, the Bearcats opened with a convincing 857-597 win over LaRoche. Mercedes Belch led the way with a 181 while Meghan Christman finished with a 180, and Morgan Barlock had a 174.
Next, SVC faced Pitt-Bradford and pulled away late for a 123-pin victory, 883-760. Olivia Emmonds had the high with a 215 while Christman shot a 186 game.
The third match of the day was against first-year team D’Youville, which had upset Medaille earlier in the day. The Bearcats got off to a slow start with three opens in the first frame, and trailed much of the way.
The Bearcats took their first lead late in the ninth frame, and held on in the 10th for a 36-pin win, 866-830. Christman had the top score with a 193 while Dani Koehler finished with a 185, and Rachael Heater had a 171.
SVC then entered the final match with a season conference record of 17-1, while Medaille entered at 16-2. Medaille jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, as the Bearcats were plagued by 10 splits in the game and several missed spares, as the Mavericks were victorious by a score of 941-772.
Both teams finished with a conference record of 16-2, but Medaille had the advantage in the total-pins tiebreaker.
St. Vincent is now 50-7 overall on the season and will enter the AMCC Championships with a first-round bye. The Bearcats will face the winner of No. 3 Mount Aloysius and No. Pitt-Bradford on Friday, March 21 at Sims Lanes in Beaver Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.