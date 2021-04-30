Football
St. Vincent College had 11 players honored as the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) released its All-PAC football teams and annual award winners.
Senior offensive linemen Colton Belmont was named All-PAC First Team, while senior running backs Mike Stasko and David Marshall Jr. were named All-PAC Second Team Offense.
Senior Cam Norris received Second Team honors at linebacker, while Jared Gonzalez was named Second Team punter.
Honorable Mentions included Bruce Johnson, Keith Kalp (Mount Pleasant Area) Brady Walker, Jack Poling, Kyle Coombe and Gonzalez for kicker.
Christopher Komst represented SVC on the PAC Sportsmanship Team.
The All-PAC teams and yearly award winners were determined, by vote, of the league’s eight head coaches that competed in this year’s spring season.
The Bearcats concluded the season with a 2-2 record overall. SVC picked up lopsided wins against Bethany and Waynesburg.
Men’s Lacrosse
The St. Vincent College men’s lacrosse scored early and often during a 23-4 win against host Bethany College in Presidents’ Athletic Conference action on Wednesday.
Andrew Coholich opened the scoring for SVC (9-3, 4-2) with a man-up goal as Jacob Visalli assisted. Caleb Hawkins scored at the 7:55 mark off a Zack Novelli pass to put the Bearcats ahead 2-0.
Visalli found the back of the net, as Novelli picked up another assist, before Bethany (3-9, 1-5) scored with 1:36 to go in the first to make it 3-1.
Coholich quickly responded with another goal, this time off a helper Tyler Condrasky. With two seconds remaining in the first, Novelli scored to give SVC a 5-1 lead.
In the second, the Bearcats saw goals from Condrasky, Visalli and James Carden as the Bison added another goal. SVC led 10-2 at the break.
The story remained the same in the second half with SVC outscoring Bethan, 8-2, in the third and 5-0 in the fourth to win by 19.
Visalli led the team with eight points (six goals, two assists) with Jordan Billet scoring five goals and helping on two others. Noah Sperling started in net, playing 30 minutes and making five saves in the win.
Schedule changes
The SVC baseball weekend series with Westminster has been postponed, while the men’s lacrosse game at Franciscan University on Saturday was canceled.
Additionally, the track and field and men’s tennis teams withdrew from the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Championships.
The SVC men’s tennis team was scheduled to face Franciscan in the PAC Men’s Tennis Semifinals today at Washington & Jefferson. The No. 2-seeded Bearcats (6-2) earned a quarterfinal-round bye before withdrawing.
