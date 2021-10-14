Women’s Tennis
The St. Vincent College women’s tennis team wrapped up the regular season on a high note, defeating Mount Aloysius College 9-0 in a non-conference home match.
The Bearcats took a quick 3-0 lead with a clean sweep at doubles play. The tandem of Abigail Donnelly and Lydia Lieb were first off the court with an 8-0 win, before the duo of Trinity Miller and Julia Runk repeated the same score at the No. 3 doubles spot, marking Runk’s first collegiate win. The SVC top-flight doubles team of Maura Skelley and Angela Popovich gave the Bearcats their third win of the afternoon, winning 8-2.
St. Vincent then made quick work of the Mounties in singles play, highlighted by Cara McLaughlin posting a 6-0, 6-0 victory at the No. 6 spot to earn her first collegiate victory. Miller, Lieb and Donnelly also picked up 6-0, 6-0 wins, while Popovich won 6-0, 6-1 at the No. 2 spot and Skelley 6-2, 6-0 at the first flight.
The win was St. Vincent’s second consecutive 9-0 win, after blanking Presidents’ Athletic Conference foe Thiel two days prior.
SVC closes the fall season at 5-6. The Bearcats are preparing for the 2021 PAC Championships, which begin Tuesday.
Men’s Golf
The St. Vincent College men’s golf team closed the opening round of the 2021 Presidents’ Athletic Conference Men’s Championship in seventh place.
The Bearcats turned in a four-man team score of 338 to sit in seventh place, but enter Thursday’s second round just five shots out of the top five on the team leaderboard.
Brevin Urso led St. Vincent on the opening day, carding a six-over 78 to sit in 10th place overall in a 35-player field. Urso’s round consisted of 11 pars and one birdie, as he went for a two-over 36 on the front nine and four-over 40 on the closing nine.
Anthony Rendulich fired an 82 to sit in a tie for 22nd place. His round was highlighted by birdies on the par-5 third hole and the par-4 fifth hole, while he also parred eight holes.
Former Greater Latrobe standout Colten McCutcheon shot 88 and Zachary Summers 90 to round out the Bearcats’ scoring four, while Alex Jones turned in a 93.
The second round of the championship begins 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Avalon Lakes Golf Club. After Thursday’s second round, the final 18 holes of the women’s championship will be contested on Saturday, April 23, at the Oglebay Resort in Wheeling, West Virginia . The combined 54-hole team totals from the fall and spring championships will determine the PAC team champions, All-PAC teams, PAC Player of the Year and PAC Newcomer of the Year.
Women’s Golf
The St. Vincent College women’s golf team closed the opening round of the 2021 Presidents’ Athletic Conference Women’s Championship in sixth place in an eight-team field.
The Bearcats turned in a four-player team score of 439, 10 strokes ahead of seventh-place Franciscan University.
Caroline Konieczny paced SVC in the opening round, carding a score of 95 to sit in a tie for 13th place in the 38-player field. Alyson Frank had the Bearcats’ second-best round of the day, shooting 103 to sit in a tie for 23rd, while Sophia Dobransky carded 112 and Tori Shilts 129.
The second round will begin 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Avalon at Squaw Creek. After Thursday’s second round the final 18 holes of the women’s championship will be contested on Monday, April 25 at Cedarbrook Golf Club in Belle Vernon. The combined 54-hole team totals from the fall and spring championships will determine the PAC team champions, All-PAC teams, PAC Player of the Year and PAC Newcomer of the Year.
