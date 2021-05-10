Baseball
The St. Vincent College baseball team dropped both games of a doubleheader against visiting Washington & Jefferson College on Senior Day. The Bearcats fell, 8-3, in game one and narrowly lost the second, 2-1.
W&J 8
St. Vincent 3
SVC pitcher Justin Wright got out a first-inning, bases-loaded jam without giving up a run, while the Bearcats took a 3-0 lead in the bottom half of the frame. Jordan Sabol hit a leadoff double and came around on Jake Saiani’s RBI single. Later in the inning, Wright reached on an error, scoring both Saiani and T.J. Dailey.
SVC’s lead was short lived, as W&J took a 6-3 in the third, plating six runs on five hits.
W&J scored a run in the sixth on a fielder’s choice, another run in the seventh, and retired the Bearcats in order in the bottom of the final inning during its five-run win.
Saiani had one hit, scored a run, and had one RBI for the Bearcats. Sabol added a hit at the top of the lineup and scored a run as well in the loss for St. Vincent.
Wright suffered the loss, lasting two-and-two-third innings, allowing six runs, four earned, on seven hits, with two strikeouts and four walks.
W&J 2
St. Vincent 1
Jimmy Malone started game two on the mound for the SVC and was in control through the first two innings as he didn’t give up a run, but the Bearcats offense could not crack the scoreboard either, as the game was scoreless heading into the third when W&J took a 1-0 lead.
The Presidents used a sacrifice fly that scored a run to take a one-run lead.
SVC’s offense woke up in the bottom of the fourth, as it plated a run to tie the game, 1-1. With two outs in the inning, Wright reached on an error, and Ben Menarchek singled him in.
The Presidents answered right back in the top of the sixth, as they scored the game’s winning run to regain the lead at 2-1.
Malone picked up the loss on the mound, going nine strong innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on nine hits, and striking out two. Menarchek had a hit and the lone RBI in game two for the Bearcats.
SVC (14-16) hosts Bethany College (16-20) for a single nine-inning play-in game, 3 p.m. Tuesday for the fourth and final seed in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) Baseball Championship Tournament. The winner will face fourth-ranked and host W&J at 1 p.m. Thursday.
Track and Field
The SVC men and women’s track and field teams took part in day two of the West Virginia University Last Chance meet, with one individual scoring.
Tim Patterson led the field in the 5,000 with a time of 15:13.85. In the 1500, John Hurley paced a group of Bearcats with a time of 4:06.43 to place fourth. Steve Patterson and Justin Densmore finished right behind Hurley with times of 4:08.75 and 4:16.38, respectively.
Joey Bujdos had a strong performance in the 800 meters with a time of 1:57.73 for second. Tyler Laughery and Frankie King (Greensburg Salem) were right behind as they crossed the line in 1:58.30 and 1:59.64. Collin Wilson also ran the 800 with a time of 2:04.97. Former Derry Area standout Zach Baum took part in the javelin throw and his best distance was 51.23 meters out of six throws.
For the women’s 5,000, Laura Aston (Hempfield Area) ran the race in 19:09.50 to place second. Lauren Brennan finished fourth in the 5,000 in 19:57.96. Former Greater Latrobe standout Sydney Green ran the 800 in 2:22.86 to place fifth.
Both teams will continue the season on Wednesday and Thursday at Westminster College’s Last Chance meet.
Softball and Lacrosse
The SVC men’s lacrosse and softball teams each had to forego the Presidents’ Athletic Conference playoffs because of the college’s COVID-19 shutdown last month.
The softball team cancelled its final four regular season games — doubleheaders against Bethany and Thiel — and missed the PAC playoffs. Softball finished 12-15-1 overall and 6-8 in the PAC.
Likewise, the men’s lacrosse team (9-3, 4-2) missed the PAC playoffs, as its regular season finale against Franciscan was cancelled on May 1. Two days prior, SVC enacted a shelter-in-place order because of spiking COVID-19 cases.
Geneva won the softball championship and Grove City captured its second consecutive PAC title in men’s lacrosse.
