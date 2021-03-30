Baseball
The St. Vincent College baseball team lost both games in a doubleheader, 11-6 and 14-2, against visiting Grove City in Presidents’ Athletic Conference action Monday.
Grove City 11,
St. Vincent 6
St. Vincent and Grove City remained scoreless through the first three innings, but the Wolverines opened the scoring in the top of the fourth inning with a one-run single to center field.
To open the bottom of the fourth inning, St. Vincent tied the score when T.J. Dailey doubled to center field, advancing Matt Evans to home. The Bearcats held the 2-1 edge over the Wolverines after Justin Wright’s one-run single.
SVC held Grove City scoreless until the top of the sixth inning — when the Wolverines added two runs, taking a 3-2 lead.
Grove City raked up four runs in the top of the seventh, as the Bearcats trailed 6-3 heading into the bottom of the seventh.
After the Bearcats went hitless in the seventh, the Wolverines added a run in the eighth to take a four-run lead. Grove City piled on four runs in the ninth while St. Vincent tallied three, setting the 11-6 final.
Dailey finished the game with four hits, while Jordan Sabol and Evans tallied three. Dailey scored twice while four Bearcats drove in one run. SVC finished with 13 total hits.
Brenden Lavely started on the mound going five innings, allowing three runs on nine hits.
Grove City 14, St. Vincent 2
(5 innings)
Grove City scored one run in each of the first three innings to lead the nightcap, 3-0. The Wolverines had a dominant fourth inning, adding seven runs to lead by 10.
The Bearcats did not score until the fourth inning when Zack Barberich singled to center field to start the inning. SVC added two runs, trailing, 10-2, heading into the fifth.
Grove City added four runs in the fifth inning while St. Vincent tallied one hit as Jeremy Kruezweiser hit an RBI-single to center field.
Due to darkness, the game was called in five innings.
Five Bearcats totaled one hit, with Barberich and Dailey each driving in one run.
Tyler Chrise picked up the loss, going three innings and striking out three batters.
St. Vincent (6-6, 5-4) faces Franciscan University on the road in a doubleheader PAC contest, 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Softball
The St. Vincent College softball team played its final non-conference matchup of the season as the Bearcats swept visiting Thiel College, 8-0 and 10-2.
St. Vincent 8, Thiel 0 (5 innings)
After a quiet top of the first from Thiel, St. Vincent stepped to the plate and went to work. The Bearcats used nine hits to score seven runs in the opening inning. SVC recorded seven singles and two triples in the inning, with Monica Gourley and Hanna Pavsek collecting extra base hits.
The Bearcats added another run in the second as Johnna Karas singled up the middle as Kaylee Ludwick scored.
St. Vincent only gave up two hits over the next three innings to win 8-0 in five innings.
Gourley, Karas, Jessica Persin and Kelsey Tobin each collected two hits in the game. Haley Bicko started the game for the Bearcats as she pitched three innings, allowing only two hits in the outing.
St. Vincent 10, Thiel 2 (5 innings)
In the second game, the Tomcats took an early lead with a two-run single down the left field line. However, the lead was short lived.
Mallory Halleck got St. Vincent on the board with a single to center field to score Persin. Halleck eventually scored on a passed ball to even the game at two. Run-scoring singles from Gourley and Karas gave SVC a 4-2 lead going into the second.
The Bearcats never looked back as they scored three runs on two hits to expand their lead to five, 7-2. SVC added two more runs in the third and scored once more in the fifth to enforce the eight-run rule after five innings of play.
Halleck, Ludwick, Karas and Persin each had two hits in the contest. Gourley started and went two innings, allowing two runs on four hits. Jessica LaPorte pitched the final three innings, facing the minimum in the win.
St. Vincent (6-7-1) opens Presidents’ Athletic Conference play against Grove City, 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Two Bearcats earn weekly honors
St. Vincent College’s Joey Smith and David Lynn received Presidents’ Athletic Conference honors for their performances during the week ending March 28.
Smith was named the PAC Offensive Player of the Week in women’s lacrosse, as she netted 13 points on five goals and eight assists, helping St. Vincent post a 2-0 record heading into league play.
She scored six goals and added a career-high six assists in an 18-4 win at Waynesburg on Tuesday before scoring a pair of goals and assisting on two others Sunday in a 9-8 win against Chatham. Smith assisted on Hannah-Marie Starner’s goal at the start of the second half, which proved to be the game-winning score. She leads the league with 12 assists this season.
For the second consecutive week, Lynn was tabbed as the PAC Rookie of the Week in men’s tennis. Lynn logged a pair of wins Saturday to help guide St. Vincent to a 7-2 victory against visiting Waynesburg. He teamed with junior Mauricio Sanchez to claim an 8-1 win at No. 1 doubles. Lynn earned a 6-3, 6-4 decision over Joey English at No. 1 singles. Lynn and Sanchez are 2-0 in doubles play this season.
The women’s lacrosse team hosts Waynesburg, 4 p.m. Thursday. The men’s tennis next match will take place at Westminster College, 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
