Men’s Soccer
Visiting Waynesburg spoiled the St. Vincent men’s soccer team’s 2021 home finale, defeating the Bearcats 2-0 in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference matchup at home.
The Bearcats looked primed to control the game early, out-shooting the Yellow Jackets 6-1 over the first 18 minutes and 10-2 over the first 30. SVC’s David Rahaman and Cris White each had four shots over the span, while the Bearcats’ best chance came in the 28th minute, when Waynesburg keeper Michael Francus made a diving save on a Griffin Prinkey blast from the doorstep. Waynesburg looked to press over the closing minutes of the half, taking the final five shots before the intermission, but could not find paydirt and the teams entered halftime in a scoreless tie.
The Yellow Jackets scored the game’s first goal seven minutes into the second half, when Seth Massotti one-timed a through ball from Ben White into the cage to make it 1-0 with 37:55 remaining in regulation.
The Bearcats were limited to one shot in 28 minutes following the goal, and with 8:27 left in regulation, Waynesburg added insurance on a goal by Tyler Mohrbacher.
Shane Piper played all 90 minutes in goal for SVC, making five saves.
The Bearcats are back in action, 2:30 p.m. Saturday for their penultimate game of the season at Westminster.
Women’s Soccer
A goal with just 3:51 remaining in regulation broke a 1-1 tie and sent visiting Waynesburg past St. Vincent College in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference home match.
At the 86:09 mark, the Yellow Jackets’ Haley Johnson caught up to a lead pass from Katie James and sent a shot into the upper left 90 of the net to give her team their first and only lead of the afternoon. The Bearcats mounted a late push, but were unequal to net the equalizer.
In the first half, the Bearcats got off to a strong start, taking a lead more than five minutes into play. SVC’s Tanisha Grewal intercepted a clearing attempt by the Waynesburg keeper and quickly blasted the ball into the open cage from 15 yards out for her team- and PAC-leading 14th tally of the season.
James tied the game for Waynesburg with 2:35 left until halftime.
The Bearcats looked primed to tie the game a number of times throughout the second half, with blasts from Hannah Irvine and Grewal each hitting posts. Grewal was also denied on three shots.
SVC keeper Madison Arnold preserved the 1-1 tie with her second save in the 82nd minute, but more than three minutes later, James sent a long through ball from midfield to set up Johnson’s game-winner.
St. Vincent outshot Waynesburg 10-3 over the final 45 minutes, and 14-9 for the match, with Yellow Jackets goalie Autumn Blair finishing the day with six saves.
Grewal led both sides with eight shots, including six on target, while Arnold ended the afternoon with two saves.
The Bearcats are back in action, noon Saturday in their penultimate match of the season at Westminster.
