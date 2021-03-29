Baseball
The St. Vincent College baseball team split a Presidents’ Athletic Conference doubleheader at Grove City, dropping a 5-2 decision in the opener before picking up a 3-2 win in the nightcap, thanks to a stellar pitching effort from Tom Bash and Matt Evans.
Grove City 5,
St. Vincent 2
SVC fell behind, 3-0, but the Bearcats cut into the deficit in the third inning.
Evans and Jayke Saiani led off with singles and advanced after T.J. Dailey’s sacrifice bunt. A passed ball and Grove City error brought home both runners, making it a 3-2 game.
In the bottom of the fourth, Bobby Abbott of Grove City led off with an infield single and later scored during a 6-4-3 double play, as the Wolverines led by two runs, 4-2. Grove City scored its final run of the game in the home half of the fifth inning.
Evans finished with two hits, while Saiani and Justin Wright also contributed singles. Jimmy Malone suffered the loss, allowing five runs, three earned, on seven hits with three strikeouts and two walks in four-and-a-third innings. Zach Barberich and Tyler Chrise didn’t allow a run in relief. Chrise struck out a pair.
Tate Ostrowski earned the complete-game victory for Grove City. He scattered four hits and allowed two runs, one earned, with nine strikeouts and three walks. Anthony Tambellini had three of Grove City’s seven hits and scored three times. C.J. Saylor also added two hits.
St. Vincent 3,
Grove City 2
SVC opened the nightcap with a 1-0 lead, as Jordan Sabol walked and later scored on Dailey’s single to left-center field.
The Bearcats added a run, making it 2-0 in the second inning, as Jeremy Kruezweiser singled, stole second and scored on a Johnny Daggs single to left-center.
Grove City tied the game in the bottom of the third on a two-out, two-run single by Bubba Hamilton, and the Wolverines threatened to jump in front when they loaded the bases in the sixth. But Evans induced an inning-ending ground out to escape the jam and preserve the tie.
Sabol singled to left in the eighth, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt and took third on a failed pickoff attempt. Barberich’s ground ball was misplayed, scoring Sabol for the eventual winning run.
Evans retired all 10 batters he faced, with three strikeouts, to earn his second win of the season. Bash threw five-and-two-thirds innings, allowing two runs on seven hits with two strikeouts. Bash has allowed 17 hits and six earned runs in 17 innings.
SVC (5-3, 6-5) and Grove City (4-4, 5-5) will conclude its four-game series with a doubleheader, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday at St. Vincent College.
Women’s Softball
The St. Vincent College women’s softball team honored its three seniors, Shae Robson, Riley Assalone, and Johnna Karas, and swept Bethany, 5-2, and 11-9, this past weekend.
St. Vincent 5,
Bethany 2
SVC trailed early, but immediately responded with Robson’s double. Mallory Halleck scored Robson with a two-out single to right field, tying the game.
Jessica Persin’s leadoff home run in the second gave SVC a 2-1 lead, and while Bethany tied the game, the Bearcats later regained their advantage when Abbey Ginter singled up the middle to plate Robson.
Kaylee Ludwick’s sacrifice fly scored Olivia Persin to give SVC a 4-2 edge, and in the sixth, Robson drove in Mary Maceda with a triple down the left field line.
Haley Bicko pitched a complete game, allowing two runs on eight hits with a strikeout. Robson and Halleck both collected three hits. Robson scored twice and drove in another run.
St. Vincent 11,
Bethany 9
Bethany scored the first two runs, but SVC scored four runs on three hits and an error to open a 6-2 advantage. Kelsey Tobin scored Ginter and Olivia Persin to start the rally.
Bethany enjoyed a big inning of its own, scoring five runs on three hits and a SVC error. But Ginter doubled to right center, as Olivia Persin and Robson crossed to give SVC an 8-7 lead. Bethany tied the game, but Assalone singled in Jessica Persin, while Hanna Pavsek followed with a ground out to bring in Karas, as SVC took a 10-8 lead. SVC scored its final run in the bottom of the fifth, as Karas singled home Mackenzie Larimer.
Jessica Persin went 3-for-4, while four other Bearcats collected two hits. Tobin drove in three runs, while Olivia Persin contributed two RBI and three runs.
Jessica LaPorte went the distance, allowing nine runs, two earned, on seven hits with two strikeouts.
SVC (4-7-1) hosts Thiel in a doubleheader set for 3:30 p.m. today.
Men’s Volleyball
The St. Vincent College men’s volleyball team swept host Hilbert College, 3-0, at Hamburg, New York in AMCC action.
Scores were 25-11, 25-14 and 25-21.
SVC scored 11 of 13 points during a key point in the first game to take an early lead. The Bearcats took an early 9-3 lead in the second game and later scored 10 of 15 points for the eventual victory. SVC jumped out to an early 13-5 lead in the deciding game and picked up 14 of 20 points for the sweep.
Matthew Minkin led SVC with 12 kills, while former Greater Latrobe standout Ethan Kammerer contributed six. Matthew Furrer dished out 19 assists for the Bearcats.
SVC wraps up its regular season 7 p.m. Wednesday at Penn State-Altoona.
Women’s Volleyball
The St. Vincent College women’s volleyball team won its first match of the year, defeating Chatham, 3-1, during a home Presidents Athletic Conference contest.
Madison Reeping and former Greater Latrobe standout Carly Augustine helped SVC (1-6, 1-6) keep it close in the first set, but Chatham (2-4, 3-4) earned the 25-23 win. Augustine helped SVC open a 17-12 lead in the second game, as the Bearcats eventually earned a 25-20 victory to even the score.
Chatham led 15-10 in the third game, but SVC eventually jumped in front, 19-16. A Reeping kill and Luciana Polk ace helped SVC finish Chatham with a 25-19 win.
The fourth game was tied at 16 when SVC took control. Two Reeping kills and another from Polk made it a 19-16 game. Caitlyn Figuly and former Derry Area standout Danielle Zemba finished it for the Bearcats with a 25-22 victory.
Polk led the Bearcats with 12 kills and Reeping added 10. Augustine distributed 18 assists.
SVC is scheduled to hold its Senior Night when the Bearcats host Waynesburg, 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Men’s Lacrosse
The St. Vincent College men’s lacrosse team defeated Chatham, 11-9, on Saturday.
Caleb Hawkins opened the scoring for SVC (5-1), as he found the back of the net with the man advantage. SVC led, 2-1, at the end of the first quarter and 6-5 through two. The Bearcats led 10-7 entering the fourth quarter and held on for the two-goal win.
Hawkins scored three goals and added one assist, while Jordan Billet netted two goals and contributed two helpers, as both enjoyed four-point games. Jacob Visalli had two goals and an assist, while Matthew Cassidy also found the back of the net and added two helpers. Alec Richards enjoyed a two-point game, while Zack Novelli, Andrew Coholich and Max Schuler also found the scoresheet.
Caleb Bouch made nine saves in goal for SVC.
The Bearcats are back in action 4 p.m. Wednesday in a home game against Grove City.
Women’s Lacrosse
The St. Vincent College women’s lacrosse team edged out Chatham, 9-8, during a home game played this past weekend.
The game was tied, 3-3, through one half, and SVC edged out Chatham, 6-5, in the second half. SVC scored four of the first five and six of the first eight goals of the second half to make it a 9-5 game before the Bearcats were forced to hold on for the one-goal win.
Margaret Edwards led SVC with three goals, while Joey Smith and Bridget Doyle both scored twice. Smith also added two assists for a four-point game. Kaylee Bandow and Hannah-Marie Starner also found the back of the net for the Bearcats.
Kyra Lipetzky stopped eight shots for the win in goal.
SVC is scheduled to host Waynesburg, 4 p.m. Thursday.
Men’s Tennis
The St. Vincent College men’s tennis team defeated Waynesburg, 7-2, during a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game.
SVC won five of six singles points in straight games, highlighted by a 6-3, 6-4 win at first singles by David Lynn, the reigning PAC Rookie of the Week.
SVC is back in action, 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Westminster.
Women’s Tennis
The St. Vincent College women’s tennis team captured its home opener, 6-3, against Waynesburg.
Lauren Hartner and Maria Hoh put SVC (1-1, 1-1) on the board first with an 8-0 win at third doubles. Maura Skelley and Angela Popovich made it 2-1 following doubles action.
Hartner cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 win at fifth singles, and Hoh claimed SVC’s fourth singles point, 6-3, 6-1. Popovich sealed the match with a win at second singles, which included a first-set comeback that saw her rally from a 4-0 deficit to win 7-6(3). Skelley scored the final win, 6-1, 7-5, at No. 1 singles.
SVC will visit Grove City, 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 6.
