After completing another dramatic, late-game comeback to earn a 9-6 win in the opening end of a non-conference doubleheader with Juniata, the St. Vincent softball team saw its program-record winning streak snapped at 13 with a 10-5 loss in the nightcap.
Trailing 6-1 in the sixth inning of the opener, the Bearcats erupted for eight runs, highlighted by Abbey Ginter’s second grand slam in as many games, to complete the comeback. In the nightcap, Juniata racked six extra-base hits and jumped out to another big lead, from which SVC could not recover.
Juniata struck first in game one, using a walk, single, error and wild pitch to score two runs in the top of the second, before adding another unearned run in the top of the third to open up a 3-0 lead.
The Bearcats answered back in the bottom of the third. With two outs, Kelsey Tobin reached on an error and would score from first on a double off the fence in left by Ginter to make it 3-1.
The Eagles would then add to their lead, scoring one run in the top of the fifth and two unerned in the top of the sixth to open up a 6-1 advantage.
Alexandra Dillner led of the sixth with a double to center, before Leah Yoder followed by reaching on an error. Katelyn Stokan followed with a two-bagger to center field, plating Dillner, before Haley Bicko’s single to left scored Yoder to make it 6-3. Two batters later, Emma Torretti, pinch-running for Stokan, scored on a wild pitch, before Mary Maceda reached on an error.
Olivia Persin then smacked a single up the middle to score Bicko and make it 6-5, before Tobin’s single to left, loading the bases for Ginter. The senior then sent a blast over the fence in right-center to clear the bags with her second sixth-inning, go-ahead grand slam in as many games to put the Bearcats in front, 9-6, and complete the comeback.
In the top of the seventh, reliever Olivia Bushore pitched around a one-out single to strike out the final two batters she faced to earn the save and seal the victory.
Led by its top of the batting order, St. Vincent out-hit Juniata 10-7. The first four batters of the lineup – Persin, Tobin, Ginter and Dillner – each recorded two hits, going a combined 8-for-14. Ginter drove in a game-high five runs.
Meghan Braun started for the Bearcats in the circle and earned the win, working six innings and allowing just two earned runs on six hits with one strikeout.
The Eagles again scored first in the nightcap, taking a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on a two-run Maya McLeod home run.
St. Vincent came right back to cut the deficit in half in the home half of the first, as Persin led off with a single and came around to score on a Dillner double to the gap in right-center.
Juniata extended the lead in a lengthy top of the third, batting around and scoring four runs on six hits to make it 6-1, before adding an unearned run in the top of the fifth to open up a 6-run advantage.
The Bearcats answered right back in a big way in the bottom of the fifth. Persin got things started once again with a leadoff walk, before taking second on a Tobin sacrifice bunt, advancing to third on a wild pitch and scoring on a Ginter single. Dillner and Yoder would follow with singles to load the bases, before Stokan singled to left to score Yoder and Dillner and cut the deficit to 7-5.
This time, SVC was unable to complete another late-game comeback, as Juniata tacked on three runs in the top of the sixth to put the game out of reach.
Ginter, Dillner and Stokan each went 2-for-4 to lead the SVC offense, while Persin singled, walked and score two runs.
Bicko took the loss in the circle for SVC, working three innings and allowing six runs on seven hits. Bushore threw the final four frames, allowing four runs on five hits with two Ks.
The Bearcats are scheduled to be back in action on April 6 when they welcome Franciscan University to Latrobe for a 3 p.m. Presidents’ Athletic Conference doubleheader.
