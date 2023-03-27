After ending up on the wrong end of a pitcher's duel in game one of a Presidents' Athletic Conference doubleheader at Chatham Saturday, the St. Vincent softball team bounced back to top the Cougars, 6-3, in the nightcap to earn the split.

In game one, starter Kylie Meek went the distance and allowed only two hits in a hard-luck, 3-2 loss, while the nightcap saw the Bearcats jumped out to an early 2-0 lead and never look back, en route to a 6-3 victory.

