The St. Vincent softball team moved its winning streak to five games after sweeping visiting La Roche University in a non-conference doubleheader.
In the opener, St. Vincent (12-6) scored three runs in the top of the sixth to break a 4-4 tie en route to a 7-6 win.
GAME ONE: St. Vincent 7, La Roche 6
The Bearcats got off to a hot start in the opener, taking an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Without, Jessica LaPorte doubled and Alex Dillner singled before LaPorte scored on an RBI groundout by Allie Prady and Dillner came home on a triple off the fence in center field by Leah Yoder.
After La Roche manufactured a run with a walk, sacrifice bunt and double in the top of the third, SVC added on in the bottom of the inning. With one out, LaPorte reached on an error, before a Dillner single put runners at first and third. Prady followed with an infield single before Yoder singled home La Porte and Haley Bicko’s sacrifice fly plated Dillner to make it 4-1.
The Bearcats would maintain the lead until the sixth inning when La Roche scored three runs on three hits and two errors to tie the game at 4-4.
St. Vincent answered right back in the bottom of the sixth. Braun reached on an error and Katie Lampe a base hit bunt to open the frame, and each runner would move up 60 feet on a Katie Muro sacrifice bunt. Olivia Persin followed with a sacrifice fly to center, plating Braun to make it 5-4, before LaPorte reached on an error that scored Lampe to up the lead to 6-4. One batter later, DiIllner stroked a double to the fence in center to score LaPorte with the unearned run and increase the lead to 7-4.
LaPorte’s run proved important, as the Redhawks rallied in the seventh inning using three singles and a walk to score two runs and cut the deficit to 7-6. SVC reliever Olivia Bushore would then close the door, notching the final out via strikeout to strand two runners and preserve the win.
St. Vincent racked 10 hits in the win, led by a 4-for-4 showing from Dillner, while Yoder and LaPorte each finished with two hits.
Haley Bicko started in the circle and earned the win, going six innings and allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits. Bushore threw the final inning to earn her first save of the season.
GAME TWO: St. Vincent 6, La Roche 0
The nightcap began as a pitcher’s duel between Braun and LaRoche southpaw Kennedi Winslow, with the two teams combining for just six base runners over three and a half scoreless frames.
St. Vincent finally found the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Prady singled to left, advanced to third on an errant throw from the outfield and scored the first run on a wild pitch.
The Bearcats added some insurance in the bottom of the fifth, as after Persin led off with a single, LaPorte blasted her fourth home run of the season, a majestic blast to left field, to open up a 3-0 lead.
While the Bearcat offense continued to add on, the SVC pitching staff kept the Redhawks at bay. Braun threw four shutout innings, allowing just four hits with two strikeouts, before Meek came on in the sixth to get the save, allowing just one hit while striking out three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.