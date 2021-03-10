The St. Vincent College softball team opened the 2021 season with a road split against Chatham University in a non-conference doubleheader. The Bearcats dropped the first game, 9-3, but won the second game by a 7-5 margin.
Chatham 9,
St. Vincent 3
SVC opened the scoring early as Mallory Halleck doubled to score Kelsey Tobin who reached on walk. Abbey Ginter followed with a single of her own that allowed Halleck to reach third. Halleck scored on the same play as the shortstop committed an error.
With the Bearcats ahead 2-0, Chatham answered in the bottom of the inning. The Cougars strung together a triple, a single and double that led to three runs.
In the top of the second, St. Vincent had a chance to tie the game with the bases loaded but were unsuccessful.
The third began with a home run by Ginter to even the score, 3-3. The tie was short lived as Chatham responded with a RBI single in the bottom half of the inning to give the home team a 4-3 edge.
The Cougars added to their lead in each of the next three innings. Chatham scored one in the fourth, two in the fifth and two in the sixth. In that time, the Bearcats were only able to put together two hits and suffered a six-run defeat.
Ginter went 2-for-4 from the plate with a home run. Celia Knappenberger started in the circle and pitched five innings giving up 11 hits, seven runs, six earned, and two walks in the loss.
St. Vincent 7,
Chatham 5
The Bearcats started the second game similar to the first as Ginter tripled to left field and Jessica Persin scored. In the next at-bat, Halleck grounded out to second but Ginter was able to score to give SVC a 2-0 lead.
Monica Gourley scored off a Johnna Karas ground ball in the fourth. Ginter followed with another RBI hit, this time a single to left center as Shae Robson and Persin crossed home plate, helping SVC build a 5-0 lead entering the bottom of the inning.
In the fifth, SVC kept the offensive pressure as Gourley reached on a fielder’s choice, scoring Alexandra Dillner. Robson tripled to left center to bring home Gourley, the Bearcats expanded its lead to seven.
In the bottom half of the inning, Chatham got on the board with a RBI double and eventually two more runs scored off a single, making it 7-3 entering the sixth.
In the sixth, SVC was held scoreless but the hosts cut the deficit. The Cougars scored two more runs off a triple and a double, respectively to make it a 7-5 game.
In the seventh, Haley Bicko forced a line out to end the game, as Chatham tried to force a tie with runners on first and second.
Ginter finished the game going 4-for-4 with three runs batted in and scoring a run. Gourley went 2--for-3, scoring twice and driving in a run.
Riley Assalone picked up the win for SVC going five-and-a-third innings, allowing five runs on six hits, three walks and striking out two. Bicko picked up the save in one and two-third innings in relief with two strikeouts.
SVC continues its season 1 p.m. Saturday at Westminster for a doubleheader.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.