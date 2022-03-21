The St. Vincent College softball team improved to 6-0 on the season with a doubleheader sweep at La Roche University.
In the opener, the Bearcats recorded a 11-3 win, while in game two, St.Vincent broke open a tight game to defeat La Roche, 8-1.
The Bearcats got off to a fast start in the opener, scoring two runs in the top of the first, as Olivia Persin led off with a single before Jessica LaPorte smacked her second home run of the season with a shot to center field.
St. Vincent added on with a run in the top of the third, taking a 3-0 lead when Alexandra Dillner doubled home Abbey Ginter, who drew a one-out walk.
After La Roche made it a one-run game with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third, St. Vincent exploded for eight runs in the top of the fifth, sending 11 batters to the plate. Ginter, LaPorte, Haley Bicko and Olivia Goodwin all had RBI singles in the inning to give the Bearcats an 11-3 lead.
St. Vincent added on with one run in the top of the fifth, with Persin hitting a leadoff single and scoring on a double by Kelsey Tobin, to close out the game’s scoring.
Olivia Bushore earned her second complete game victory of the year in the circle, allowing three runs on six hits with eight strikeouts.
Offensively, Dillner finished a perfect 3-for-3, while Persin and LaPorte each finished 2-for-3. Persin scored three runs, while LaPorte drove in three and scored twice.
Ashtin Hoover and Kelly Denk each had two hits for La Roche. Carlie Dillon started in the circle for the Redhawks and took the loss, allowing nine runs on six hits in 3.1 innings.
St. Vincent again took an early lead in the nightcap. Persin opened the game with a single, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt from Tobin and scored on an RBI single to right by LaPorte. After a Dillner single, Bicko reached on an error that allowed LaPorte to score and put the Bearcats up 2-0. Two innings later, SVC made it 3-0 when Dillner, who singled, came home on a double to left by Katelyn Stokan.
La Roche used a single and a pair of stolen bases in the fourth to cut the SVC lead to 3-1, which is how the score would remain until the Bearcats batted around and scored four two-out runs in the top of the seventh.
With one out, Persin singled, before Ginter followed with a one-base hit to put runners at the corners. After a two-out double by LaPorte scored Persin, Dillner followed with a two-bagger to bring home LaPorte and Ginter and make it 6-1. Bicko kept the inning alive with an infield single, before Stokan put the exclamation point on the win with a double that plated Dillner and Bicko with the game’s final runs.
Dillner again recorded three hits, while scoring twice and driving inn two RBIs, while Persin, LaPorte and Stokan finished 2-for-3.
Along with her two-hit game at the plate, LaPorte went all seven innings in the circle, allowing just one run on seven hits with five strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.