The St. Vincent softball team suffered a pair of losses on its second day at The Spring Games, falling 11-1 to Penn State-Brandywine and 10-2 to Simmons University at Auburn, Fla., Monday.
After the two defeats, St. Vincent’s record sits even at 2-2 on the young season.
GAME ONE: Penn State-Brandywine 11, St. Vincent 1 (5 innings)
In the day’s opener, Penn State-Brandywine scored four runs on two hits and two walks in the top of the first inning and would lead the rest of the way.
St. Vincent got one run back in the bottom of the first, when Olivia Persin led off with a walk, advanced to third on an error on a ball hit by Alex Dillner, and scored on Allie Prady’s single to center field to make it 4-1. Following Prady’s single, Haley Bicko walked to load the bases, but the Lions limited the damage by inducing an inning-ending flyout.
The teams traded zeroes over the next two innings, before Brandywine added on in the top of the fourth, sending 11 batters to the plate and scoring six runs on six hits to open up a 10-1 lead.
The Lions added one more run in the top of the fifth to account for the game’s final score.
St. Vincent was out-hit 10-2 for the game, with Prady recording both of the Bearcats’ base knocks.
Olivia Bushore started in the circle for SVC and took the loss, while Haley Bicko threw two innings of relief and Shelby Dobrzynski one.
GAME TWO: Simmons University 10, St. Vincent 2 (5 innings)
As was the case in their previous game, the Bearcats fell behind early, with Simmons scoring three runs on four hits in the bottom of the first.
Simmons added one run in the third to make it a 4-0 lead before the Bearcats produced their first offense of the game in the top of the fourth. Prady singled to start the inning before Nicolette Kloes drew a walk and Leah Yoder singled to load the bases. Olivia Goodwin then drew a bases-loaded free pass to bring home Prady and cut the deficit to 4-1.
The Sharks made it 5-1 in the bottom of the fifth on a double and sacrifice fly, before Prady stayed hot in the top of the sixth, cracking an RBI double to the fence in left-center to score Jessica LaPorte, who had doubled to open the inning, and make the score 5-2.
St. Vincent would get no closer, however, as Simmons closed the game with a five-spot in the bottom of the fifth to end it.
Prady again led SVC’s offense with another 2-for-2 showing at the plate, while she also added a walk to reach base three times.
Bicko started in the circle and worked four innings, taking the loss for SVC.
The Bearcats will be back in action on Tuesday, March 7, with another doubleheader in Auburndale. SVC faces off against Bluffton at 9 a.m. and Concordia (Chicago) at 11:30 a.m.
