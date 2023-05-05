After defeating Grove City in the opening game of the 2023 Presidents’ Athletic Conference Softball Championship Tournament, St. Vincent saw its season come to a close with a 5-3 defeat to Geneva in Game B.

In the opener, St. Vincent rode a fast start to a 7-3 win over the Wolverines, before the nightcap saw Geneva come back from an early 2-0 deficit by scoring five runs over the game’s middle innings.

