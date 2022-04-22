The St. Vincent softball team dropped both ends of a Presidents’ Athletic Conference doubleheader at Waynesburg, falling 4-0 in the opener and 5-2 in the nightcap.
St. Vincent’s record moves to 17-3 overall and 6-4 in the PAC, wile Waynesburg improves to 20-7 overall and 9-3 in league play.
In the opener, Waynesburg jumped out to an early lead and then kept the Bearcat bats in check, as SVC managed just four hits in the defeat.
Olivia Persin led off the top of the first with a ringing double to left but remained stranded on second base. The Yellow Jackets then got on the board first with a pair of runs in the home half of the inning with a two-out double.
Haley Bicko singled in the second and Kelsey Tobin in the third for SVC, but both runners remained stranded, before the Yellow Jackets came through with another two-out, run-scoring hit with a triple in the bottom of the third to make it 3-0. Two innings later, the hosts used a double and a single to make it 4-0.
In the top of the seventh, Alexandra Dillner singled, but the visitors were unable to mount a late rally, as Waynesburg pitcher Sydney Wilson got a line out and a ground out to end the game.
Meghan Braun started and worked five innings for the Bearcats, allowing four runs on seven hits with one strikeout, before Bicko came on in relief and threw a scoreless sixth inning.
Wilson earned the complete-game shutout, allowing the four hits with nine strikeouts.
The Bearcats got on the board first in game two, as Persin singled to lead off, moved to second on a Tobin bunt and scored on a single from Jessica LaPorte.
The lead was short-lived, however, as the Yellow Jackets produced another big two-out hit in the bottom of the first, with a two-run double pushing them in front, 2-1.
The teams traded zeroes over the next two frames, before LaPorte led off the fourth with a towering home run to left field, her fourth of the season, to tie the game at 2-2.
The score would remain knotted until the bottom of the sixth, when Waynesburg broke open the game with three unearned runs to take a 5-2 lead.
St. Vincent refused to go down without a fight. Bicko led off the seventh with a single, before Mackenzie Larimer drew a pinch-hit walk. After a pair of outs, Tobin reached on an error to load the bases, but Wilson escaped the jam by inducing a game-ending groundout.
LaPorte led the SVC offense with a 2-for-3 effort at the plate, while Persin reached base twice on a single and walk.
SVC starter Olivia Bushore turned in a strong effort in the circle, going the distance and allowing three earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts and just one walk.
Wilson earned her second complete-game win of the day, striking out seven.
The Bearcats will be back in action on Saturday, April 23, welcoming Geneva College to Latrobe for a 2 p.m. Senior Day doubleheader. Prior to game one, the Bearcat senior class of Tobin, Mary Maceda and Abbey Ginter will be honored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.