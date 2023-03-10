Behind a complete game gem from freshman Kiley Meek, the St. Vincent softball team salvaged a split on its final day at The Spring Games with a 1-0, eight-inning victory over Wheaton (Ill.) Friday.

Alex Dillner drove in the game’s only run on a pinch-hit, RBI single to center to end the game in the bottom of the ninth inning and give Meek her second complete game victory on the week.

