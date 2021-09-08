After a strong performance at the 2021 Bearcat Challenge, St. Vincent College junior libero Madie Marsico has been named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Women’s Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week.
In three matches spanning 11 sets, Marsico totaled 64 digs, while adding four service aces.
In the Bearcats’ season-opening 3-0 sweep of Pitt-Greensburg on Friday, Marsico led all players with 22 digs and served one ace. In SVC’s second victory on Friday, a 3-2 decision over Pitt-Bradford, the junior notched 26 digs with one service ace, before she closed out the weekend with 16 digs and one ace.
After the first full weekend of competition, she averages 5.82 digs per set to rank first in the PAC.
Marsico and the Bearcats return to action 7 p.m. tonight against Penn State-Altoona in an exhibition at the Robert S. Carey Center.
