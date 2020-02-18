St. Vincent College’s Madison Kollar was named the Player of the Week in women’s basketball by the Presidents’ Athletic Conference for the week ending February 16.
Kollar, a Greater Latrobe High School graduate, averaged 26 points and 4.5 rebounds per game last week to help St. Vincent secure league wins against Bethany and Waynesburg. She combined to shoot 71 percent (22 of 31) from the floor.
Last Saturday, Kollar scored a career-high 41 points in a win at Waynesburg. She finished 18 of 23 (78.3 percent) from the floor against the Yellow Jackets.
Kollar had 11 points in 15 minutes Wednesday against Bethany.
She ranks fourth in the PAC in scoring average (16.7), field-goal percentage (51.0) and free-throw percentage (79.3) this season.
St. Vincent will conclude the home portion of the regular season on Wednesday (5:30 p.m.) against Geneva.
