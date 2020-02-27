St. Vincent College junior Zach Baum, a former Derry Area High School standout, has qualified for the NCAA Division III Swimming and Diving Championships.
Baum is the second swimmer in program history to qualify after Jacob Davis achieved this accomplishment in 2018 and ’19.
Baum was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Men’s Swimmer of the Year after winning conference titles in the 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly and the 100 free.
The Derry Area graduate qualified for the 100 butterfly at the NCAA Championships with a time of :48.35, which set a record for the conference and the school. Baum will also take part in the 50 free and 100 free at the NCAA Championships
The championships will be held March 18-21 at Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C. Old Dominion Athletic Conference and the Greensboro Aquatic Center will serve as co-hosts. A total of 526 swimmers will compete in the championships.
Student-athletes qualified for the swimming portion of the championships by meeting the established minimum time for the events in which they entered.
NCAA.com will video stream all sessions of the championships.
