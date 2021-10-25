The St. Vincent College football team allowed the first touchdown, but the Bearcats scored the next 38 points during an emphatic 38-7 win against Waynesburg in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference road game.
SVC quarterback Brady Walker threw for a career-high 371 yards and four touchdowns. He also tied head coach Aaron Smetanka’s team record with 31 career touchdown passes. The SVC defense allowed just 241 yards and set a team record with four interceptions, two each by Kyle Coombe and Marvelle Cromerdie.
Molayo Irefin continued his stellar sophomore season, making 10 receptions, including two touchdowns, for 173 yards, one shy of his team’s single-game record, while the Bearcats’ 26 offensive first downs were also just one shy of a team record.
The Yellow Jackets took a 7-0 lead on a Trevor Miller touchdown pass to Dakota Romantino with 8:40 left in the opening quarter.
Then, SVC took over.
Coombe recorded his first interception, and two plays after the turnover, the Bearcats tied the game on a 34-yard touchdown pass from Walker to Phil Harding with 1:08 left in the quarter. Walker and Irefin later hooked up for a 41-yard touchdown to make it 14-7 with 8:51 to play in the half.
Two plays after Irefin’s touchdown, Comerdie recorded his first interception at the Waynesburg 43-yard line. The Bearcats made the Yellow Jackets pay, as Walker fired his third touchdown pass, this one an 18-yarder to Andre Dixon to give SVC a 21-7 lead with 6:25 to play in the second quarter.
Comerdie recorded his second interception in as many drives on a third-down pass at the SVC 39, which gave possession back to the Bearcats. SVC used 11 plays and nearly five minutes before a 24-yard Adam Koscielicki field goal with seven seconds left in the half gave the Bearcats a 24-7 lead at the break.
Walker opened the second half with three first-down passes. Billy Beck later converted a fourth-and-one before Walker and Irefin connected for a 29-yard scoring strike, pushing the SVC advantage to 31-7 with 10:45 left in the third.
Waynesburg drove deep into SVC territory, but Coombe picked off a pass just shy of the goal line to end the threat.
In the fourth, SVC extended a lengthy offensive drive with third down conversions. Devin Gleason connected with Jeffrey Downs II for a 24-yard touchdown pass to end an eight-play, 90-yard series and close the scoring.
SVC doubled up Waynesburg in both total offense (480-241) and first downs (26-12), averaging 7.5 yards per play. SVC owned a healthy advantage in time of possession, holding the ball for 34 minutes, 55 seconds, while the Bearcats went 7-for-14 on third down conversions and a perfect 2-for-2 on fourth down.
Led by Irefin’s 10 grabs, 10 different Bearcats made at least one reception. Harding had four catches for 69 yards and Downs four for a career-high 61 yards. Freshmen Beck and Joey Kremer led the SVC ground game, with 29 and 25 yards, respectively.
Defensively, Joanes Polynice led the Bearcats with nine tackles, while also forcing a fumble. Cromerdie made seven tackles to go with his two interceptions.
The Bearcats improved to 3-3 in the PAC and 4-3 overall. Waynesburg suffered its fourth straight loss, falling to 1-5 in league play and 1-6 overall.
SVC is back in action 1 p.m. Saturday against Carnegie Mellon at Chuck Noll Field.
St. Vincent 38 Waynesburg 7
SV W
