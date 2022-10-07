The St. Vincent College football team enjoyed a one-week bye after its 1-3 start to the season. The Bearcats return from the bye this week, as they travel to Case Western Reserve to take on the Spartans.
Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at DiSanto Field on the campus of Case Western Reserve University.
The last time SVC was on the field for a game, it was two weeks ago when the Bearcats lost to Grove City by a lopsided score of 42-7.
St. Vincent head football coach Aaron Smetanka said he thought the Bearcats left some opportunities out there against the Wolverines.
“I feel the Grove City game could have been completely different,” Smetanka said. “The 42-7 score doesn’t really indicate how the game played out. The score could have been drastically different if we convert and score at the goal line or convert on missed opportunities that we had downfield. If we convert on those opportunities I feel the score would have been much different at halftime, which would have changed the outlook of the game.”
Smetanka said the Bearcats need to move on from that game and not look back and move their focus toward Case Western Reserve and he also said the bye week came at a very good time for the team.
“We have to make sure we build off of that and figure out what we can correct,” he said. “I think the bye week helped out with correcting some mistakes, allowing us to go over specific situations on offense and defense and seeing what we can do better and we worked on that in our situations during practice last week.”
Not only was the bye week important for the Bearcats from a game preparation perspective, but it was also good from a resting perspective Smetanka said.
“Having a week five bye was a drastic difference from a week one bye like we had last year,” Smetanka said. “It was really perfect timing because we had some guys with bumps and bruises from the last game and it gave them some extra time to heal. We were able to fine-tune some fundamentals last week and our guys got the most out of being able to do that during the bye.”
Smetanka said Case Western Reserve is a very formidable opponent who is another tough team in the PAC.
“Our whole conference is good opponents, no matter who is on the schedule,” he said. “Case is another good team on our end, they have been consistent year in and year out since we’ve played them.”
It was just one year ago that the Bearcats shocked the Spartans with a 42-40 upset on the Bearcats Homecomingand it will be a challenge to replicate that. This year SVC will travel to Cleveland to take on the Spartans on Case Western’s Homecomingday.
“I know they will be ready to go, especially after last year coming in here and us beating them on our Homecominggame,” Smetanka said. “That’s a little bit of added motivation on their end and they are coming off of a loss against Grove City, so I know on their end they want to get another win in the column. They will have good attendance there and have a lot of alumni come back for their homecoming, so I know for sure they will be prepared and ready to go for this game.”
Smetanka said there are certainly some things they can take from the win against Case Western Reserve last year and take into Saturday’s game.
“We are told the team they were a really good team last year and they are good again this year,” he said. “It doesn’t matter who is on the schedule, we have to make sure we are doing the things on our end and continuously improving from week to week. That is true no matter who is on the schedule, it’s all about us and what we can do better on offense, defense, and special teams, and that should be all that we are focused on.”
Smetanka said the Bearcats’ keys to victory this week starts with something very simple and that’s being disciplined.
“We have to be fundamentally sound and that’s one of the biggest things we preached this week,” he said. “We told the team to just do your job and don’t try to do too much on your end, just take care of what you can on your end. The other 10 players are going to do their job around you. When you start to do things outside of your job, that’s when mistakes start to happen. Correcting the little things and just taking care of your assignment was our big focus this week.”
