The St. Vincent College men’s volleyball team remained winless this season in a straight-game setback to visiting Penn State-Altoona in Thursday’s NCAA Division III match.
The Bearcats fall to 0-5 while PS-Altoona moves to 3-4.
PS-Altoona opened the first set on a 6-2 run. The Bearcats pulled within two (6-4), but the Lions went back up by four (9-5). This pattern continued until Altoona won nine of the final 12 points to win the set, 25-17.
In the second game, it was SVC that jumped out to the early lead, 4-3. The Lions responded with six-straight points.
St. Vincent pulled within three after a kill from Collin Neville, but Penn State-Altoona reopened its lead to five. The Bearcats cut the deficit back to three (13-10), but the Lions began to expanded their advantage by outscoring SVC, 11-6, the remainder of the set to win, 25-16.
The third began similarly to the first with the Lions taking a 5-2 lead. SVC stayed 2-3 points behind PS-Altoona until a 6-1 run by the Bearcats, including two kills from Mitchell Niderstros, gave them a 12-11 lead.
The Lions answered by winning five of the next six points to regain a 16-13 edge. The Bearcats cut the deficit to two (17-15), but another 5-1 run by Altoona gave it a six-point advantage (22-16).
St. Vincent later won three-straight to come within three (23-20), but the Lions closed out the set by winning two of the final three points.
Penn State-Altoona claimed the third set, 25-21 and the match, 3-0.
Niderstros led SVC with 12 kills along with six digs. Matthew Furrer finished with 18 assists while Gage McCracken led the defense with nine digs.
The Bearcats travel to Erie Saturday for a tri-match against Penn State-Behrend and Mount St. Joseph. The first match is against Penn State-Behrend at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.