St. Vincent will take their last road venture of the season on Saturday when they travel to undefeated Carnegie Mellon University. The Bearcats’ game against the 18th-ranked team in the nation is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Gesling Stadium, home of the Tartans.
Last week the Bearcats scored their second straight victory, when they traveled to Allegheny, picking up a 52-35 PAC shootout. St. Vincent head football coach Aaron Smetanka was very pleased with the Bearcats’ effort last week.
“We had big contributors in all three phases of the game,” Smetanka said. “Coming out with the win was huge, back-to-back wins now is nice coming into the game this week. Getting the win was the main thing and we accomplished that.”
In the win at Allegheny, St. Vincent had their biggest offensive output of the season. The Bearcats scored a season-high 52 points, while quarterback Brady Walker threw for 315 yards and five touchdown passes. SVC also had season highs in total yards with 419 yards of total offense, while also picking up 28 first downs.
“Offensively we had five total touchdowns to five different receivers, which was nice,” Smetanka said. “Brady threw passes to nine different receivers too which was good. He was really seeing the feel well and not just focusing on one or two guys. He’s doing a good job of going through his reads and trusting his teammates to make a play.”
Walker’s efforts helped him in being named President’s Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week.
“I was happy to see Brady win offensive player of the week in the PAC,” Smetanka said. “It was awesome to see that other people in our conference are showing him support and giving him accolades for his performance out there on the field.”
The Bearcats also had a good defensive game. Ethan Facey recorded three tackles, a forced fumble, an interception, and a fumble recovery in the win. His efforts helped earn him the President’s Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week award.
“Ethan Facey had a big game for us,” Smetanka said. “He forced two turnovers on the day which was huge. On the fumble, he literally ripped the ball out of the guy’s arm to force the fumble. He made some big plays on third and short situations too, getting our defense off the field and getting our offense back out there. Both of his turnovers converted into scores for us too, and then our offense helped clean up the turnovers too.”
St. Vincent has a very tough challenge this week when they travel to take on the 18th-ranked Tartans. The Tartans are a perfect 8-0 overall and 6-0 in the PAC. Carnegie Mellon is a top-10 defense in the country, giving up just 11.3 points per game.
“They are 18th ranked in the country and a very sound football team,” Smetanka said. “The second level and defensive line are very good. They are consistent and get downhill very quickly. I think that has really helped those guys make big plays at the line of scrimmage or in the back at times. They get good pressure when they are blitzing as well. They have 20 total turnovers on the year.”
Aaron Smetanka said the Bearcats have to limit their mistakes if they want a shot to pull off an upset.
“We need to get the job done on our end,” he said. “We need to be sound on the line of scrimmage and protect on our offensive line. We need to make sure we are staying on our blocks moving down the field. When we have plays too, we have to be smart with the ball and not turn the ball over. The turnover battle will be a big factor in the game as well.”
Smetanka said St. Vincent is riding into the game with a lot of confidence, especially after winning the last two games by substantial margins and the Bearcats feed off of the underdog mentality.
“I think anyone going into a game when you play a nationally ranked team has a little added motivation,” he said. “You have to do everything you possibly can to showcase everything you have out there. At the end of the day, it’s a great opportunity, but at the same time, it’s another week. It’s a big game for us in PAC play too, especially with how everything is going right now. I know our guys are excited about the challenge that we have presented in front of us.”
