St. Vincent will take their last road venture of the season on Saturday when they travel to undefeated Carnegie Mellon University. The Bearcats’ game against the 18th-ranked team in the nation is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Gesling Stadium, home of the Tartans.

Last week the Bearcats scored their second straight victory, when they traveled to Allegheny, picking up a 52-35 PAC shootout. St. Vincent head football coach Aaron Smetanka was very pleased with the Bearcats’ effort last week.

