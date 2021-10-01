Coming off their first Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) victory of the season, the St. Vincent College football team is coming back home.
The Bearcats will be back for homecoming, 1 p.m. Saturday against Case Western Reserve at Chuck Noll Field.
The Bearcats blew out Thiel last Saturday with a 41-7 victory. It was their second win of the season on the road.
St. Vincent College coach Aaron Smetanka said the Bearcats are happy to be back at Chuck Noll Field for homecoming after two of their first three games were on the road.
“It’s definitely added motivation to play on homecoming,” Smetanka said. “I know there are a lot of people who have said they are excited to come out and see the football team out there on the field. It just brings a little more excitement to it and the players thrive off of the fans when we have our home games.”
Smetanka was pleased with the big win at Thiel and he hopes to keep the momentum flowing into this week against Case Western Reserve.
“It was definitely a good road win for us,” Smetanka said. “The players did a good job throughout the week preparing, and I think the confidence levels rose as the game went on. It was good to get our first PAC win of the year too.”
It was all SVC from start to finish against Thiel. The Bearcats’ defense turned in a strong effort throughout, particularly freshman linebacker Joanes Polynice.
Polynice recorded a game-high 12 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss, as his effort earned him PAC Rookie of the Week Honors.
“Joanes has really come along these past three weeks, and it really started clicking for him on Saturday,” Smetanka said. “You could see in the previous two games the lights were really starting to come on. Now, I think he felt really comfortable, and he just showcased his talent on Saturday both on defense and special teams.”
SVC junior quarterback Brady Walker and graduate player Keith Kalp, a Mount Pleasant Area graduate, led the Bearcats’ offense.
Walker ended 15 of 22 for 275 yards and three touchdowns. Kalp reeled in four catches for 117 yards and a score. Smetanka highlighted Walker and Kalp’s veteran leadership.
“Those two guys are very important to our offense,” he said. “Keith has been the leading receiver on the team two out of the last three years and he’s been a guy that Brady depends on. I know Brady loves having him out there and trusts him.”
Sophomore receiver Molayo Irefin had a nice game last week, too. He caught six passes for 108 yards and a touchdown. Freshman receiver Kyle Silk, a Ligonier Valley graduate, caught the other touchdown pass from Walker. That was Silk’s first collegiate touchdown reception.
Smetanka hopes the offense can pick up where it left off against Thiel this week versus Case Western Reserve.
The Spartans are 1-2 in the PAC and 2-2 overall. Their lone losses came against Washington & Jefferson and Westminster, while the Spartans routed Waynesburg in conference play.
SVC has struggled with Case Western Reserve in recent seasons, as the Bearcats own a career 1-6 record against the Spartans. Case Western has won the last five matchups dating back to 2015, and the Spartans have outscored St. Vincent, 208-89, during their five-game winning streak.
Despite the winning streak, it was a tight matchup the last time these two teams played, as Case Western pulled out a 34-26 victory in a game that came down to the final play.
Smetanka still remembers that 2019 matchup.
“I told the guys in team meetings, look at the past this team is a good program and good team, and we were one play away from sending that game to overtime,” Smetanka said. “We had a few turnovers during that game that were costly one’s, so we have to make sure we aren’t turning the ball over and giving free yards on our end on penalties.”
There are several skill players on the Case Western Reserve roster who played on the 2019 team. The list includes senior quarterback Drew Saxton and pre-season All-American receiver Colt Morgan.
Other players Smetanka wants to keep in check include junior receiver Lucas DeCaro and junior running back Antonio Orsini.
Saxton leads the PAC in passing yards this season with 1,188 yards. DeCaro is third in the PAC in receiving yards with 382. Orsini is second in the PAC in all-purpose yards with 567.
“Those guys are going to pretty dynamic over there,” Smetanka said. “There is some good for sure on the offensive end, let alone on the defensive end for them.”
St. Vincent seeks to win its first game against Case Western since 2014, when the Bearcats scored a 23-20 victory at Chuck Noll Field.
“Case is definitely the best overall team we have faced to date this season,” Smetanka said. “We are excited getting into with game prep this week. I told the team no matter who the opponent is at the end of the day it’s all about improving overall as a team. We need to focus in on ourselves no matter who the opponent is.”
