The St. Vincent College football team endured a tough test last week at No. 12-ranked Washington & Jefferson, as the host Presidents secured a 63-22 victory.
It doesn’t get any easier for the Bearcats, as Grove City visits Chuck Noll Field, 1 p.m. Saturday for a Presidents’ Athletic Conference contest.
Despite the 41-point setback last week, St. Vincent College head coach Aaron Smetanka felt like the Bearcats had a strong game offensively.
“I did feel that we had some pretty big moments on offense,” Smetanka said. “When we went back on film, we saw there were just opportunities that were missed. We could have had big plays on certain conversions. You don’t always get second chances throughout the game, and you definitely don’t get second chances against a good team like W&J.”
One of those big plays came from two veteran leaders on offense.
Quarterback Brady Walker connected with former Mount Pleasant Area standout Keith Kalp for a 70-yard touchdown in the first quarter. That made it a 21-9 game, which was the closest the Bearcats could get to Washington & Jefferson.
Smetanka was also happy to see kicker Adam Koscielicki convert a 38-yard field goal to put the Bearcats on the board early in the first quarter.
Koscielicki’s 38-yarder was the second-longest successful field goal in team history. Matt Houston holds the program record for the longest field goal with a 41-yarder, which was established in 2007 against Thomas More.
“It was good to see that leg strength-wise he was able to make it from that distance,” Smetanka said. “(Adam) actually had a little bit more on that one too. He probably could have made (the kick) from 40-yards.”
Walker had another big day through the air, which put him third in the PAC in passing yards. Walker finished 17-of-32 for 276 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He now has 1,273 passing yards this season.
Kalp, meanwhile, finished with three catches for 94 yards. He also caught his fifth touchdown of the season.
Smetanka stressed the importance of moving onto Grove City this week.
“(The loss) is tough in the moment,” Smetanka said. “Taking a loss against any opponent is never good but it’s about taking away the positives and looking at things we can correct. We are sitting at 3-2 right now and we are back home, which is a good thing. We still have five games left and there is a lot left you can write about this season.”
Grove City enters 5-1 overall and 4-1 in the PAC. The Wolverines, who are on a two-game winning streak, are tied for second in the conference with Carnegie Mellon, also at 4-1 in the PAC.
Grove City boasts the second-best defense in the PAC in terms of points allowed. The Wolverines are giving up just 12.5 points per game, which ranks second behind Carnegie Mellon. W&J is third-best defensively, giving up 13.9 points per game.
“I think the game before against W&J really helps out,” Smetanka said. “W&J had a really good defense last week and Grove City has the second-best defense. Going up against someone who is comparable is helpful.”
Grove City and the Wolverines’ high-scoring offense will also serve as a challenge for the SVC defense. The Wolverines average 37.7 points a game, second in the PAC, while the SVC offense ranks third at 32.6 points per contest.
A one-two punch at running back heads the Grove City attack.
Nico Flati is second in the PAC in rushing yards, while Clayton Parrish ranks seventh, as both Grove City running backs rank among the top seven.
Parrish is also tied for the most touchdowns in Division III football with 13.
“It will be tough, and they are going to be physical,” Smetanka said. “It’s another good offense we are going against, and they have a really good run game. We know we have to get in the hole and stop the run game, and we have to play physical and play fast.”
The Bearcats have historically struggled against Grove City.
The Wolverines have won the last four matchups against SVC, as the Bearcats are just 4-10 all-time against Grove City.
The two teams met during the spring-shortened season in 2020 and the Bearcats suffered a 37-14 defeat at Grove City.
Smetanka wants to see his team rebound from last week’s loss against Washington & Jefferson with a win against a strong Grove City team.
“We need to take it one practice at a time,” Smetanka said. “It’s about constantly improving day in and day out and make sure we are benefiting off of that and focusing in on the game on Saturday.”
