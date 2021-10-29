The St. Vincent College football team plays one of the top teams in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference seemingly every week.
The run continues 1 p.m. Saturday, as the Bearcats take on co-conference leader Carnegie Mellon at Chuck Noll Field.
St. Vincent (3-3, 4-3) scored a blowout 38-7 win last week at Waynesburg, which is ninth in the 10-team PAC. Two weeks earlier, the Bearcats allowed a fourth-quarter lead to slip away against Grove City, and three weeks prior they lost by 41 points against Washington & Jefferson, as SVC faced co-conference leaders in back-to-back weeks.
They’re going to face another conference leader, for the third time in four weeks, on Saturday against Carnegie Mellon.
Last week against Waynesburg, the Bearcats trailed 7-0, but they rallied in a big way with 38 unanswered points for their fourth win of the year, and third in conference play.
“(Waynesburg) came down the field and started fast on their end,” SVC coach Aaron Smetanka said. “We came out slow and sluggish. It took them a couple drives on both sides to start waking up. Once they got down, I think they started to respond and bounce back on both ends.”
Junior quarterback Brady Walker led the Bearcats offensively, as he completed 24-of-34 passes for 371 yards and four touchdowns, en route to being named PAC Offensive Player of the Week.
Walker’s four touchdown passes against Waynesburg gives him 31 in his career, which ties Smetanka for most in program history. Walker is now second in the PAC in passing with 1,879 yards.
“Brady did a good job distributing the ball,” Smetanka said. “Honestly, I think as the weeks have gone on, he’s getting better and better. He’s getting more comfortable with his timing on throws with the receivers. He is doing a good job with his placement on (throws) and a really good job with accuracy.”
Walker has a reliable target in Molayo Irefin. Irefin caught 10 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns against Waynesburg. He was one yard short of breaking the program record which is 174 yards held by D.J. Oceant-Kelly.
“Molayo is a special player,” Smetanka said. “He is a really good route runner and smart on knowing when to cut his routes off. I was joking with him because he actually dropped a ball in the middle of the field wide open or he would have broken the record.”
The SVC defense gave a superb effort, as well against Waynesburg. The Bearcats allowed 241 yards of offense and came up with four interceptions, a program record. SVC now has 12 interceptions this season, tied for the PAC lead with Westminster. The Bearcats’ 12 interceptions are also tied for 18th in Division III football.
“We saw a lot of good things from (the defense),” Smetanka said. “Some of our young guys really stepped up, but to have a game like that and force a lot of turnovers and hold them to 241 yards was big. Now we have to build off of that as we have another tough opponent on our hands.”
Carnegie Mellon is 5-1 in PAC play and 5-2 overall. CMU is part of a four-way tie for the top spot in the conference, along with Washington & Jefferson (5-1, 6-1), Grove City (5-1, 6-1) and Westminster, which is 5-1 in the conference and 5-2 overall.
St. Vincent will have to contend with a stout Carnegie Mellon defense. CMU is allowing just nine points per game, which is first in the PAC and good for sixth in Division III football.
“(Carnegie Mellon) is definitely a good football team,” Smetanka said. “They’re physical and they’re smart. They are doing a lot of good things defensively, especially forcing turnovers.”
The Tartans have a solid offense too. Smetanka wants to see his team contain Carnegie Mellon sophomore quarterback Ben Mills.
“On the offensive end they have some good playmakers,” he said. “They have dual threat quarterback, he does a lot of good things with his feet, and he has a pretty live arm as well.”
Carnegie Mellon is 4-1 against SVC all-time. The Bearcats’ last win against the Tartans came in 2014 at Chuck Noll Field, a 38-31 victory for SVC.
Since that game, Carnegie Mellon has won the last three matchups, outscoring the Bearcats 132-54 during that span.
The two teams did not meet last season, but in 2019, CMU scored a 49-14 win at Chuck Noll Field. Smetanka said the Bearcats plan to use the 2019 game as motivation.
“During a team meeting this week we talked about the game in (2019),” Smetanka said. “We didn’t play good right from the start in that game, and it didn’t finish well either. I wanted to show the guys where we were at in 2019 but we have a completely different team than we did then, and I feel like we have improved in all three phases of the game since then.”
