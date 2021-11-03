St. Vincent College claimed the top spot in this year’s Presidents’ Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll, which was voted upon by the league’s 10 head coaches.
St. Vincent and 12th-year head coach Jimmy Petruska secured eight of the 10 first-place votes and 89 points overall to top the poll. The No. 1 seed in last year’s PAC Championship Tournament, the Bearcats claimed their second PAC title with a 65-61 victory against Washington & Jefferson in the league’s title game on March 20 to cap off an unblemished 10-0 season.
“Being picked to win the conference in the preseason poll is a great honor,” said Petruska. “It shows that we have the respect of our peers and opponents. There is a lot of work that has to go into the season, and right now, we just have to really focus on trying to get better every day.”
Washington & Jefferson was picked to finish second in the poll, claiming the remaining two first-place votes, and 82 points overall. Grove City College was picked third (67), followed by Bethany College in fourth (63) and Westminster College in fifth 61 points. Chatham University was sixth (59), Geneva College seventh (42), Waynesburg University eighth (33), Thiel College ninth (26) and Franciscan University 10th with 20 points.
The PAC also released its list of players to watch for the upcoming season, noting the St. Vincent quintet of senior guard/forward Taylor Geer, junior forward Madison Weber, sophomore center Ella Marconi and sophomore guards Alana Winkler and Emily Cavacini.
The Bearcats will open the 2021-22 season, 7 p.m. Tuesday at non-conference rival Juniata. The Bearcats will return to the road on Nov. 17 to face Marietta, before taking part in a two-day tip-off tournament at Messiah College Nov. 19-20. St. Vincent will then open its home – and conference – schedule, 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27 against Waynesburg at the Robert S. Carey Student Center.
